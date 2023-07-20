'What has Happened to Daughters...' PM Modi Breaks Silence on Manipur Video of Women Paraded Naked

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, for the first time reacted to the ethnic violence that rocked the Northeastern state of Manipur and called it “shameful for the whole country". PM Modi, while speaking on the video of two women in Manipur being paraded naked, assured that no guilty will be spared.

“I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. The law will take its course with all its might. What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he said.

The Prime Minister’s statements followed a massive uproar over a video of two women in Manipur being paraded naked surfaced on the internet. The video showed men from one community parading two naked women from another warring community in Kangpokpi district on May 4, a day after ethnic clashes broke out in the state between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

“The incidents of violence are shameful for the whole country and for each and every citizen. I appeal to all chief ministers to protect all our women, be it Rajasthan, Manipur or Chhattisgarh. We should rise above politics to protect women," said the prime minister ahead of the monsoon session of the parliament.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled Manipur CM N Biren Singh and enquired about the current status. Singh assured the home minister that all necessary steps will be taken and strong punishment will be given to the accused.

“We saw the video and I felt so bad, it’s a crime against humanity. I immediately ordered the police to arrest the culprits and the state government will try to ensure capital punishment for the accused. Every human being should condemn it," Singh said on Thursday.

Authorities said that one of the main accused, identified as Khuyrum Heradas, was arrested in Thoubal district on Thursday morning.