Manipur Violence: 1992-Batch IAS Officer Vineet Joshi Likely to Replace Rajesh Kumar as State Chief Secy

Vineet Joshi, a 1992 Manipur cadre IAS officer who was heading the National Testing Agency, has sent to violence-hit Manipur to take charge as the new chief secretary of Manipur, replacing Dr Rajesh Kumar, who was given a six-month extension in December, sources said.

“The Appointment Committee of Cabinet has approved repatriation of Shri vineet Joshi (MN92) , additional secretary, department of higher education to his parent cadre on the request of the government of Manipur ," the repatriation order of Vineet Joshi accessed by CNN News18 said.

Earlier Retired DG of CRPF and NIA Kuldiep Singh was appointed Advisor (Security) to Manipur government. In both cases, Centre has taken care to specify that the decisions of bureaucratic appointments are happening on request of Manipur government.

The Manipur government, meanwhile, appointed Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Ashutosh Sinha as the overall operational commander earlier this week, to control the situation and bring normalcy in the state after deadly clashes broke out following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ that was organised in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Sources close to Vineet Joshi said he has already left for Imphal. Joshi has earlier served as principal secretary to Chief Minister N Biren Singh. If appointed as chief secretary, he will ensure that the extension given to current CS Dr Rajesh Kumar, is cut short. He will also supersede three other IAS officers - MH Khan (1988 cadre), Moses Challai (1990 cadre) and P Vaiphei (1991 cadre), all of Manipur cadre.

Article 355 Not Invoked in Manipur, Says Centre

Central government has denied that Article 355 of the Constitution has been invoked in Manipur. Article 355 gives center to take over the internal security of a state in national interest.

Law and Order is a state subject and Section 355 is only an emergency provision which allows center to intervene.

Uneasy Calm in Manipur

Meanwhile, an uneasy calm prevailed in the state on Sunday under the watchful eyes of army drones and helicopters deployed for aerial reconnaissance as curfew was relaxed in some parts to enable people to buy essentials.

People were seen coming out in large numbers to buy food, medicines and other essential commodities during the curfew relaxation period from 7 am to 10 am in riot-affected Churachandpur town.

Army and Assam Rifles columns conducted a flag march through the town as soon as the curfew relaxation ended at 10 am. In all some 120-125 Army columns have been deployed in the entire riot-hit state.

Sources said some 10,000 soldiers, para-military and central police forces have been deployed in Manipur.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said peace committees will be formed in every assembly constituency to ensure that peace initiatives are implemented at the grassroots level.

A defence statement said that 23,000 civilians from all communities have been rescued so far and were moved to military garrisons.

Kuldiep Singh, the security advisor sent to Manipur by Centre, said the situation in the state is tensed but under control, adding that there are 28-30 confirmed casualties in the clashes.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Kuldiep Singh spoke about the ground situation in Manipur, and also elaborated on the government plan, casualties in Police firing in the state and more.

