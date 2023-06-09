Manipur Violence: CBI Files 6 FIRs to Probe Alleged Conspiracy Behind Clashes, Forms SIT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has constituted a special investigation team and registered six FIRs to probe the alleged conspiracy behind the Manipur violence.

The agency took over the investigation after the Manipur government wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommending the CBI probe.

Violence broke out in the northeastern state after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, nearly 100 people lost their lives and over 300 injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out over a month ago.