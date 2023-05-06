Following the death of a CoBRA commando in violence-hit Manipur, the CRPF has asked all its personnel hailing from the state and on leave in their home state to “immediately” report to their nearest security CRPF or BSF security camp with family members. Forces have also been asked to ensure all possible assistance to such personnel on priority.

In an official communication, the CRPF has asked all units, wings and sectors to contact jawans who hail from Manipur to check if they are safe and direct them to reach the nearest force location.

The direction came after a commando of the CRPF’s CoBRA, who was on leave, was shot dead by armed assailants in his village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Friday noon.

According to a CRPF official, 27-year-old constable, Chongkholen, was killed by a bullet during tensions in Siden village which comes under the police district of Bishnupur. The official added that local-made guns were used to target the CRPF commando.

Constable Chongkholen was on leave and was scheduled to rejoin on May 7.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a specialised guerilla warfare commando unit of the Central Reserve Police Force and the toughest and physically fit personnel can join its ranks. Most of its 10 battalions are deployed for anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand apart from some units tasked for counter-insurgency operations in the northeastern part of the country.

Violence first erupted in the region in Torbung area in Churachandpur district during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday to protest the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The march was organised by tribals — including Nagas and Kukis — after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community.

During the march in Torbung, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state, police said.

Meiteis account for about 53% of the population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals, who include Nagas and Kukis, account for another 40% of the population and live mostly in the hill districts which surround the Valley.

The Imphal Valley, which remained peaceful for most of Friday, witnessed sporadic clashes later in the day as more security forces were rushed in from other states by road and air. The Indian Army has also received flag march orders to maintain law and order.

In a separate development, BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte was allegedly attacked by protesters. Valte was airlifted out of the state to a hospital where his condition is stable for now, Manipur DGP P Doungel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “If someone commits any mistake, they will not be spared,” he reportedly said.

