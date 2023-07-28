Manipur Violence: CRPF to Bring in 15 to 20 More Mine-Protected Vehicles to Control Firing Incidents

The unified command of the Central Reserve Police Force will bring 15 to 20 more mine-protected vehicles to Manipur in wake of incidents of intermittent firing in border areas between the two communities.

In the last four days, there have been incidents of firing in Kangwahi between Churachandpur and Bishnupur leaving some people injured. These areas between the two communities are the most vulnerable now, so the initiative to bring in more MPVs has been taken for security forces to do their job without a hitch.

Sources told News18 that the Assam Rifles and the Border Security Force already have such vehicles, and 15 to 20 more will be brought into Manipur. “This will help all forces to work in these areas as movement becomes difficult when there is firing,” they said.

The army, BSF, CRPF and police are working hard to bring the law and order situation under control between the two communities in the border areas. The MPVs will help provide flexibility to the security forces as they need to dominate the situation during incidents of firing.

Bunkers managed by civilians are also turning out to be a big challenge for the administration. Chief minister N Biren Singh told News18: “We are working hard to destroy such bunkers; more than 50 have already been removed.”

On Wednesday, there were some firing incidents in Moreh and the administration had to send in more commando teams. Sources said more forces will be deployed there if required.