Manipur Violence: Displaced People in Churachandpur Find Safe Passage; Opposition Calls for More Action

Safe passage was provided to almost 99 per cent of the displaced people staying in different relief centres in the Churachandpur district of Manipur.

Around 1,500 individuals who gathered at the mini secretariat of the district from relief camps were given safe passage. However, officials cautioned that there might be some displaced people who couldn’t be contacted by the authorities.

Those who have relatives in the valley districts were allowed to leave the camp after being verified by the police, while the remaining were sent to various relief camps opened at different locations in the Bishnupur district as per their convenience.

The stranded people who got safe passage on Wednesday were brought to the Loktak Christian Model High School at Moirang, Bishnupur district and were felicitated by MLA T Robindro, MLA Th Shanti, and other leaders of civil bodies.

MLA T Robindro credited the security personnel and CSO leaders for the safe passage and emphasized that in this crisis, the main objective should be saving lives. He also lauded the civil bodies for extending aid and other relief materials to the various camps opened in Thanga.

Promising every possible support from his MLA office to facilitate the stranded and those in relief camps, he appealed to all the CSOs of the state to support the government in the restoration of normalcy in the state.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have significantly re-engineered the security architecture and numerous resources have been infused in Manipur, especially against the backdrop of the prevailing security situation.

With normalcy now showing visible signs, people are returning to their homes, and reunification of stranded people with their loved ones has commenced. The Indian Army is using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, MI 17 and Cheetah helicopters for patrolling and flag marches to restore locals’ confidence.

The Congress party has alleged that the proactiveness of the Manipur government is yet to be seen in providing adequate relief and rehabilitation measures to those affected by the violence in the state.

Speaking to the media, AICC Manipur in-charge Bhakta Charan Das appealed to the people of Manipur and urged the government to work towards peacebuilding and instilling feelings of love and security at the earliest. He went on to lambast the BJP double-engine government for failing to ensure peace in Manipur.