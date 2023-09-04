Manipur Violence: FIR Filed Against Editors Guild Members; CM Calls Its Report 'Anti-state'

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday termed the Editor Guild of India’s fact-finding team’s report on the violence in the Northeastern state as baseless. While speaking to reporters at the Chief Minister Dubar Hall, Singh asked questions like “Who are they?", and" How far do they know about the complexity of Northeast India?"

The chief minister further said an FIR has been filed against the members of EGI’s fact-finding team.

Calling it “totally one-sided", the chief minister said the report is devoid of factual information and “shameful".

According to Singh, the report lacks factual information regarding the reserved forest-related issues and the eviction process carried out by the state government. The chief minister further branded the fact-finding team and its report as “anti-state", “anti-national" and “anti-establishment".

“They are anti-state, anti-national and anti-establishment (people) who came to pour venom. Had I known it before, would not have allowed them to enter," the chief minister said.

When asked about the appointment of Nectar Sanjenbam as the Special Superintendent of Police, the chief minister said it was the bureaucratic decision of the state government.

AMWJU, EGM Rubbish EGI’s ‘Motivated Allegations’

The All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) have strongly denied the Editor Guild of India’s motivated allegation as based on hearsay.

The two apex bodies of journalists in Manipur have also issued a point-by-point clarification to the EGI’s allegations.

AMWJU and Editors Guild Manipur, EGM, take strong exception to the half-baked so-called fact-finding report of the Editors Guild of India, EGI, completed in merely four days.

The report has many contentions and wrong representations which are damaging to the reputation of the journalist community in the State, especially Imphal-based news outlets.

Listed below are some of these -

i) The claim that Meiteis were the initiators of the riots on May 3.

It is surprising how they were able to establish this in four days even though there is a Supreme Court-appointed fact-finding committee looking into this same matter and is still not able to come out with the entire details yet though it began work on August 7, 2023.

ii) The EGI also refers to a certain Hill Area Committee Act 1972, but no such Act is in existence.

The claim that the State Government flouted the provisions of this Act to declare “reserved forest" or “protected forest" at its whim is false. There are no recently declared “reserved forests" or “protected forests".

The last reserved forest declared in Manipur was in 1990 according to Manipur Forest Department records.

iii) It also stated that these declarations were meant to evict Kuki villages, but records of eviction by the Government available with the Manipur Forest Department show otherwise.

From October 2015 to April 2023, houses evicted from “reserved forest" and “protected forest" show there were 59 Kuki houses, 143 Meitei houses, 137 Meitei Pangal (Muslim) houses, 38 Naga houses, and 36 Nepali houses, totalling 413 houses.

The EGI fact-finding team did not even bother to confirm these data from the relevant authorities and instead apparently chose to depend on hearsay.

iv) The EGI report also claims that the State Government has withdrawn from the tripartite Suspension of Operations agreement with the Kukis.

Although Chief Minister N Biren Singh very brashly declared this abrogation with reference to two of the 25 Kuki militant organisations in the SoO group at a Cabinet meeting on March 10, 2023, on the claim that these two were foreign organisations, this decision was never pursued therefore SoO agreement with all 25 groups are still intact.

The EGI again did not bother to crosscheck this before making the allegation.

v) In reference to the outrageous video of Kuki women being paraded naked, it seems the EGI did not even confirm whether there were two or three women as the EGI report says two in some references and three in some others in the same breath.

It also says the younger woman was raped on video.

The 26-second video shows only two women and no rape was shown in the video, though groping was seen.

Parading and groping were bad enough and needed to be condemned, but the EGI chose to dramatize the tragic episode more than what was actually in the video to suit its motivated and skewed narrative.

vi) Again, in the photo of a burning building, the caption in the EGI report identifies it as a Kuki house, but this is the Forest Office at Maultam at Churachandpur, torched by a Kuki mob on May 3, right in the middle of the ATSUM peace.