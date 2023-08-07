Manipur Violence: NDA-Ally KPA Withdraws Support From Biren Singh Govt; More Forces Sent

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 160 people died while several hundred were injured so far in the violence.

The violent clashes in the state — which borders the conflict-struck Myanmar — began when the minority Kuki tribal group clashed with a non-tribal group of Meiti, the ethnic majority in the state over sharing of economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes.

In recent times, NDA ally Kuki’s People Alliance (KPA) withdrew its support from the N Biren Singh-led government in Manipur.

- NDA Ally KPA Withdraws Support From Biren Singh Govt in Manipur

The NDA ally, Kuki’s People Alliance withdrew its support from the N Biren Singh-led government in Manipur. However, the withdrawal of support from KPA and NDA does not bother the government as it enjoys a majority in the 60-member state assembly.

According to a KPA press release, Kimneo Hangshing (Saikul) and Chinlunthang (Singat), withdrew their support to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

- COCOMI to Boycott Govt for Failing to Call Emergency Assembly Session

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, an umbrella body of multiple Imphal-based civil organisations has decided to boycott the state government over its failure to convene an emergency Assembly session and crude handling of the ongoing chaos in the state.

- More Security Forces Sent to Manipur Amid COCOMI’s Appeal to Boycott Biren Singh Govt

The Centre has deployed over 800 additional central security force personnel to Manipur amid the fresh cases of violence and the Meitei outfit, COCOMI’s appeal to boycott the Biren Singh-led state government.

- Kuki MLAs Likely to Skip Assembly Amid the Continuing Violence in State

Majority of the Kuki MLAs, irrespective of their party affiliations, are likely to skip the Manipur assembly session called on August 21 in view of the continued violence in the state.

An apex Meitei organisation COCOMI, which has been spearheading demands for an early session of the assembly to “unanimously" reject demands for separate administrative units for Kukis, however, claimed that it would ensure safety of tribal MLAs if “they really want to come."

- 6 Dead in Last 24 Hours in Fresh Manipur Violence

Six people have been killed in the violence-hit Manipur in the last 24 hours. According to a NDTV report, 16 people were injured in the day-long attack in Bishnupur-Churachandpur border area since early Saturday.

The Army launched a massive combing operation in the area and arrested at least one of the insurgents, after sustaining bullet injuries.

- 5 Policemen Suspended Over May 4 Incident

Manipur Police, on Sunday, suspended five policemen including the station incharge of the area where the May 4 incident of women being paraded naked by a mob took place.

The state police has also ordered a time-bound inquiry under an Inspector General of Police to probe events leading to the looting of an armoury on August 3 in Bishnupur.

They said that the police had been working relentlessly to ensure that the breakdown in law and order was addressed on an urgent basis.

Officials said an officer of the rank of Inspector General is heading the inquiry into the armoury loot which will be completed within six weeks.

- Manipur Police Recovers 1,195 Looted Arms

The Manipur Police has recovered 1,195 looted arms from across the state. The officials said that 1,057 arms were recovered from the valley districts and 138 arms from the hill districts.

Other than the this, thousands of ammunition were also recovered, mostly from the valley districts.

Strict action will be taken against those who are indulging in looting of arms from security forces, said Director-General of Police Rajiv Singh.

- In Fresh Violence Reports, 15 Houses Torched, 1 Shot

Fifteen houses were set ablaze in Manipur’s Imphal West, after fresh violence erupted in the area.

Security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, they added. A 45-year-old man was shot during the violence. He was admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) with bullet wounds on his left thigh, and is stated to be out of danger at present, officials said

The incident happened on Saturday evening at Langol Games village as a mob went on a rampage, they said.

Fresh violence was also reported from Imphal East district’s Checkon area where a large commercial establishment was torched on Saturday, officials said.

