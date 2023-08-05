Manipur Violence: 3 Killed in Fresh Clashes in Bishnupur; 24 Hr General Strike in Imphal Valley

At least three people were killed and a few others injured in a fresh incident of violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Saturday. The victims belonged to the Meitei community in the Kwakta area of the district.

As per the police, suspected militants raided the Kwakta Lamkhai village and started indiscriminate firing which killed three people, including an elderly man and his son, on the spot.

The remaining occupants of the village fled as a result of the attack. Police with additional reinforcement have rushed to the areas and recovered the bodies.

The deceased were identified as Yumnam Pishak Meitei (67) and his son Yumnam Premkumar Meitei (39) and a neighbour Yumnam Jiten Meitei (46).

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour general strike called by the co-ordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies in Manipur on Saturday paralysed normal life in Imphal Valley, with markets and business establishments remaining shut in almost all localities.

Public transport stayed off the road and only a few private vehicles were seen plying on the streets. Schools also remained closed due to the strike from midnight.

The hill districts, however, have largely been unaffected by the strike, which was called by the committee to demand an emergency assembly session to discuss various issues.

The state, which remains curfew bound, has seen a recent flare-up of hostilities between the two warring communities — the Meiteis and Kuki-Zomis, after an announcement of a public mass burial of tribals killed during the ongoing race riots. The tension between the two communities also heightened after talks between former Kuki militant organisations and the Centre were restarted.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI and IANS Inputs)