Manipur Violence: Govt Constructing 3k Prefabricated Houses, Kerala CM Mentions 'Ethnic Division' in I-Day Speech

The Manipur government is racing against time to complete the first batch of prefabricated houses to shelter 3,000 families displaced by the ethnic violence so that they can shift from relief camps. Many of those affected by the strife have been sheltering in the temporary relief camps for more than three months.

Superintendent of Police P Brojendro of Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited, which is undertaking the project, told PTI, “The construction began from June 26 onwards in five different places and we are racing against time to complete the state government’s initiative as soon as possible." Noting that 200 houses being built near Sajiwa Jail in Imphal East district is nearing completion, the official said that each house will have two rooms and a toilet and there will be common kitchens, while ten houses will form a row.

Around 160 labourers are working to complete the 200 prefabricated houses, the deadline for which is August 20. “Materials used for constructing these houses include puff panel for walls, powder-coated aluminium frame for windows and pre-painted CI sheets for roofs," he said.

“The greatest challenge of transporting these materials into Manipur was blockades on the highways of the landlocked state," he said.

He said labourers for assembling the houses were brought in by flights while the foundation was done by local workers. Prefabricated houses for at least 400 families are being built in the Yaithibi Loukol area in Thoubal district, and another 120 at Kwakta in Bishnupur district.

Similar houses are also being built at Sekmai in Imphal West district and Sawombung in Imphal East.

“Completion of the houses, particularly at Kwakta, faced setbacks due to consistent exchange of fire between unidentified people and state police," another senior official said.

“The prevailing law and order situation in the hill areas proved it extremely difficult to implement the project there," he said.

The internally-displaced people (IDPs), who will be celebrating Independence Day in their makeshift shelters, feel shifting to the newly constructed houses is a good move but yearn to return to their homes from where they had to flee when riots broke out.

Kishorjit P, one of the IDPs who stays at a relief camp in Imphal East district, said, “I will not shift to the prefabricated houses. I want to return to Churachandpur from where we had to flee. Of course, proper security arrangements have to be taken. I was born and raised in Churachandpur and have an emotional attachment to my ancestral place." Another IDP, Ranjita S, however, said she was looking forward to shifting to the new place of residence.

“We cannot live in relief camps forever. At some point, we need to start afresh. These prefabricated houses will be the first step to a new life," she added.

Notably, more than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Kerala CM’s Message on ‘Ethnic Divisions’

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said as the nation celebrates its 77th Independence Day instances of caste and ethnic divisions have cast a shadow over the republic and injured its secular nature.

Vijayan contended, in a Facebook post, that even federal values have been subverted. In such a situation, every citizen ought to renew their pledge to preserve the nation’s secular character and its federal values, he urged.

The CM, in a post on social media platform X, also extended Independence Day wishes to everyone. “Our freedom movement wasn’t just about breaking chains; it was about forging a diverse and inclusive India.

“On this #IndependenceDay, let’s uphold our nation’s secular and democratic ideals, and ensure these values remain at the core of our nationhood. Happy Independence Day!" Vijayan tweeted.

In his Facebook post, the CM said that Indian independence from colonial rule was achieved through the strong united struggle by many patriots, including brave martyrs, regardless of caste, religion, language and dress.

He said that India’s constitutional democracy was a product of this freedom struggle and the anti-imperial democratic views of the independence movement were the ideas that shaped the country.

Vijayan said that both the federal system and linguistic states arose out of the values imparted by the national freedom movement which was based on the firm belief that the cornerstone of independent India would be secularism.

“But today, there is a situation where caste and ethnic divisions have cast a dark shadow over the republic in such a way as to injure secularism. Federal principles are also largely subverted.

“In this context, each of us is duty bound to preserve the secular character of the country and protect the federal values. We need to renew this pledge on the 77th Independence Day," he added.