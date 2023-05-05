Manipur Violence: Train Services to State Halted, Army Sounds Alert About Fake Videos | Updates

All Manipur-bound trains have been halted in view of the escalating situation in the Northeastern state. The Indian Army on Thursday sounded alert on fake videos being circulated related to the security situation in the state. “Fake videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of the attack on Assam Rifles post are being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. Indian Army requests all to rely on content through official and verified sources only," tweeted SpearCorps.IndianArmy

Clashes that broke out in the state on Wednesday between the tribals and the majority Meiei community, intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest moves to give scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Metei community.

The spiralling violence has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages. Defence PRO Lt Col M Rawat said the Indian Army and Assam rifles evacuated more than 7,500 civilians to safety in the violence-hit Northeastern state, a TOI report mentioned.

Here are the key developments on the situation in Manipur-

In view of the escalating situation, the Manipur government has made some changes in the police top brass. Ashutosh Sinha, IPS, ADGP (Intelligence), Manipur has been appointed as the overall Operational Commander to control and bring normalcy to the state. He will report to the retired IPS officer Kuldiep Singh, who has been appointed as the security advisor by the Manipur government.

The Indian Army on Thursday sounded alert on fake videos related to the security situation in Manipur and urged citizens to rely only on content through official and verified sources.

Manipur government on Thursday authorised all District Magistrates to issue a ‘shoot at sight’ order in extreme cases.

The Central government is closely monitoring the deteriorating situation in the Northeastern state. Paramilitary forces are being mobilised from neighbouring states to restore law and order. According to a PTI report, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held two meetings with top functionaries of Manipur and central governments through video conference to review the situation.

Internet services remain suspended in the state after the government on Thursday directed service providers like Reliance JioFiber, Airtel Xtreme, BSNL etc to bar broadband and data services for five days.

More than 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to restore peace in the state. TOI quoted a defence spokesperson as saying that about 14 columns in the Army are kept on standby in case the situation deteriorates.

Army said that the situation in Moreh and Kangokpi is under control and all efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Chandrachudpur, according to a TOI report.

A retired IPS officer and a former CRPF Kuldiep Singh has been appointed as the security advisor by the Manipur government, a PTI report mentioned.

The Center also dispatched teams of Rapid Action Force (RAF) for deployment in the violence-hit regions of the Northeastern state.

Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat, Defence PRO Guwahati said approximately 4,000 people were given shelter in Army and Assam Rifles Company Operating Bases and state government premises at different places. More than 7,500 civilians have also been evacuated through rescue operations, an Indian Express report mentioned.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh ensured that the state government is taking all steps necessary to maintain the law and order situation. “Central and state forces have been directed to take strong actions against individuals and groups who are indulging in violence," he said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also pledged his full support to the Assam government in the hour of crisis. “Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families. I am also in constant communication with CM N Biren Singh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis," Sarma tweeted.

