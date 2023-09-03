Manipur Violence: Woken From Sleep, Forcefully Moved, Allege Last Kuki Families Shifted From Imphal

The last 10 remaining Kuki families, residing in the New Lambulane locality of Imphal, have been evacuated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Manipur government. In a post-midnight operation carried out by uniformed armed personnel, 24 individuals who stayed in violence-hit Imphal displaying unwavering courage amid the looming sectarian strife in the state, were moved to the hills in the neighboring district.

The evacuation was reported carried out on the intervening midnight of September 1-2, 2023, when these residents were ‘woken’ from their sleep and asked to move, without getting time to even ‘pack their belongings.’

The 10 families were taken 27 kilometers away from Imphal to Motbung in Kangpokpi district, a hilly area inhabited by Kuki and other tribal people, according to a report by Times of India.

Evacuees Recall ‘Horror’

Among those evacuated from their homes was 78-year-old clergyman Prim Vaiphei, who recalled the “high-handed, abduction-like forcible evacuation”.

Reverend Vaiphei said he won’t forget how he and his family were jolted from sleep by the knocks at the door by security personnel, who did not give them any time to pack their belongings.

“Many of us were woken up from our sleep and pulled by our arms into the waiting vehicles with only the clothes we were wearing. There were two babies." he said according to the TOI report.

Violence In Manipur

Manipur plunged into a vortex of violence in May over a high court order directing the state government to consider including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

This order led to rampant ethnic clashes. More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The communal tension in the state has caused a deep divide among the residents, with non-tribal Meiteis fleeing from the surrounding hills and tribal Kukies from Imphal Valley.

Reason To Not Leave

The pastor also shared the reason behind his and other remaining families’ decision to not leave their homes in Imphal, which had round-the-clock security due to its proximity to Chief Minister Biren Singh’s residence and Manipur Police headquarters.

“I have been living here since 1983. Being a clergyman, I believe in God. I believe God will protect me. I am not an enemy of Meiteis. I believe that Meiteis are my brothers and so are the Kukis and Nagas. But there are some black sheep that create trouble for society. Why should I be scared of these black sheep? But last night was a bitter experience,” Vaiphei said.

The government’s move came after six days ago, a mob torched three abandoned houses in the locality.

Quoting sources, a report by The Hindu said that tribal people had stayed there for a long period and had become “vulnerable targets”.