Army Veteran Compares Manipur to Syria Amid Violence, Says It's Now 'Stateless' | Top Points

Manipur Violence Updates: Comparing Manipur to Libya, Lebanon, Nigeria and Syria, an Army veteran said that the northeast state is now “stateless". Former Army chief Ved Malik took note of the “extraordinary sad call" from the retired lieutenant general from Manipur and said that the law and order situation in the state needs “urgent attention at highest level".

Malik tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh in his tweet.

An extraordinary sad call from a retired Lt Gen from Manipur. Law & order situation in Manipur needs urgent attention at highest level. @AmitShah @narendramodi @rajnathsingh https://t.co/VH4EsLkWSU— Ved Malik (@Vedmalik1) June 16, 2023

ALSO READ | ‘Trying for Peace But Some Don’t Like It’: MoS RK Ranjan as His Home Set Afire Amid Manipur Violence

Reason Behind Manipur Violence

Manipur has been witnessing clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities over the demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in the state that broke out a month ago.

The government has imposed a curfew on 11 districts and banned the internet in a bid to stop the spread of rumours in the state.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Security Arrangement in Manipur

Centre is on toes and “making all-out effort" after nine youths in a single incident and torching of the private residence of Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, official said.

At present, around 30,000 central security personnel are deployed in Manipur for law-and-order duties besides state police forces.

The forces include around eight battalions of central paramilitary forces, 80 columns of the Army and 67 columns of the Assam Rifles. Army’s Dimapur-based 3 Corps said enhanced area domination operations by Army and Assam Rifles are being undertaken in the aftermath of recent spurt in violence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also visited the state for four days last last month and met a cross sections of people in his efforts to bring back peace in the Northeastern state.

On June 4, the Centre set up a Commission of Inquiry, headed by former Gauhati High Court chief justice Ajai Lamba, to probe the violence in Manipur.

On June 10, the central government constituted a peace committee in the state headed by the governor for facilitating peace making process among various ethnic groups and initiate dialogue between conflicting parties and groups. However, office bearers of several civil society groups have refused to be part of the committee for different reasons.

Supplies of Essential Items Hit

Supplies of essential items including baby food and medicines and movement of security forces have been hit in several areas of Manipur because of blockades of both the National Highway leading to the state by tribals as well as at least six arterial roads by women-led vigilante groups

News agency PTI quoted sources as saying that in the past one week, 4,000 trucks carrying essential supplies reached the valley via NH 37, which is the only road that is open for now.

The blocking of key roads at several areas — from the valley to the hill districts in the south — has become a new challenge for the Assam Rifles and the Army, a source was quoted on Friday.

“As of now, NH-2 and several key arteries are blocked in the state, badly affecting transportation of supplies & even delays timely response. Since women-led vigilante groups or Meira Paibis are in the forefront of the blockades on several roads, the security forces are finding it difficult to clear it using force," the Army source said.

Gyaneswari, a former general secretary of Apunba Manipur Kanba Ima Lup (AMKIL), a prominent women NGO of the Northeastern state, blamed the blockade by tribals of the National Highway No 2 for the supply crisis, but also admitted that Meira Paibis (Meitei womens’ groups) have also barricaded six arterial roads to allegedly “prevent miscreants from entering villages with weapons and bombs.

The lack of women contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to handle women protestors is leading to delays in carrying out operations and sending supplies to affected areas, the army source said.

News agency PTI stated that the six arterial roads that have been blocked are Bishnupur-Churachandpur; Thoubal-Nangjing; Thoubal-Yairipok; Yairipok-Chandrakong; Kakching-Lamkai, and Uripok-Iroisemba.

Ruling BJP vs Opposition on Manipur Violence

BJP

• The Union home ministry has rushed Director General of CRPF S L Thaosen to Manipur to assess the situation and for better utilisation and coordination of central forces.