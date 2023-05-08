Manipur Violence LIVE Updates: SC to Hear Pleas Today, Centre Ready to Talk with Warring Groups; Thousands Rescued

Live now
Published By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 08:05 IST
Manipur, India
Manipur Violence LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of pleas on the Manipur situation on Monday. Three petitions are listed for hearing in the apex court today including one by a BJP MLA challenging the high court order on the issue of scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community, which appeared to have fanned the clashes in Manipur in the first place.
Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said the Centre is ready to hold talks with warring groups and resolve their issues. Read More
The Congress on Sunday slammed Manipur CM N Biren Singh over the situation in the state, saying he cannot absolve himself and “his patrons in New Delhi and Nagpur” of the responsibility for the carnage. Congress’ jab came a day after Singh, who heads a BJP-led government in the state, chaired an all-party meeting to take stock of the situation in Manipur.
“The CM of Manipur finally condescended to meet with all political parties and some civil society groups. But he cannot absolve himself & his patrons in New Delhi and Nagpur of the responsibility for the horrific violence & killings in the state. The Congress has been warning of the consequences of what the RSS/BJP has been doing in the North East. But now is the time for a collective resolve to bring Manipur to peace & harmony,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted. READ MORE
The CM of Manipur finally condescended to meet with all political parties & some civil society groups. But he cannot absolve himself & his patrons in New Delhi & Nagpur of the responsibility for the horrific violence & killings in the state. The Congress has been warning of the…
— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 7, 2023
The Nagaland government safely evacuated 676 people from violence-hit Manipur on Sunday under operation ‘Kohima Calling’, officials said. They were brought back in 13 buses of Nagaland State Transport, and four police buses. READ MORE
In a political blame game over the Manipur violence, CPI(M) said BJP is trying to woo Christians in Kerala but that community is now “being hunted” in Manipur. Addressing reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, MV Govindan, the Kerala unit secretary of the CPI(M) said it is the BJP’s agenda to create a rift on communal lines.
“Manipur is ruled by the BJP. They claim that they have huge support among the northeastern states and the Christians there. However, the people, including the elected representatives, are stranded. Narendra Modi and BJP are trying to woo Christians in Kerala but people of that community are being hunted in Manipur,” Govindan was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh extended his gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his constant supervision and support to restore peace in the violence-hit state. Singh also assured that no further incident of violence has been reported in the state.
“As the situation in Manipur continues to improve and normalcy returns, I’m thankful to the Shri @AmitShah Ji for his constant supervision and support to make this feat possible. I have been constantly in touch with the @HMOIndia to monitor the situation and ensure no further violence is taken place in the State.
“The para-military and state forces have been doing an exemplary job in controlling the violence and bringing the state back to normalcy. I also appreciate the people of the state for their cooperation,” tweeted Singh.
As the situation in Manipur continues to improve and normalcy returns, I’m thankful to the Shri @AmitShah Ji for his constant supervision and support to make this feat possible. I have been constantly in touch with the @HMOIndia to monitor the situation and ensure no further…
— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 7, 2023
Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said the government is ready to hold talks with the warring groups in Manipur and resolve their issues. “Please come forward to solve the issues in a peaceful manner. The government is ready. You have seen the farmers’ issue. When it was peaceful, we tried to convince them. As the issue was not resolved, we agreed to their demand, and those bills (three farm laws) were withdrawn. So, the government is not adamant,” news agency PTI quoted Reddy as saying.
The Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of pleas on the Manipur situation on Monday. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narashima and JB Pardiwala will hear three petitions today including one by a BJP MLA challenging the high court order granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community, and a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by a tribal outfit for an SIT probe into the violence in Manipur, according to a PTI report. READ MORE
Manipur was rocked by clashes that broke out on May 3 between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community, which has displaced thousands of people and killed at least 54 so far. Around 23000 civilians have been rescued from the violence-hit state. Air India operated a special Delhi-Imphal-Delhi flight to facilitate stranded people in the state. Various state governments also made arrangements for the safe evacuation of their people stuck in the violence-hit state.
A wary normalcy has prevailed in Manipur as the Indian Army and paramilitary forces are working together to restore peace in the state. Aerial surveillance was conducted in various areas on Saturday to keep a close eye on the situation.
Parties indulged in political blame game over Manipur violence. Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP saying the violence in Manipur resulted from hate politics. According to a PTI report, MV Govindan, the Kerala unit secretary of the CPI(M) said PM Modi and the BJP are trying to woo Christians in Kerala but that community is now “being hunted” in Manipur.
Congress further targeted Manipur CM N Biren Singh, who heads a BJP-led government, saying he cannot absolve himself and “his patrons in New Delhi and Nagpur” of the responsibility for the carnage in the state.
Meanwhile, the total curfew imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district was relaxed for three hours on Sunday from 7 am to 10 am to facilitate people to buy essential items like food and medicine, according to a notification. People were seen in large numbers on the road to buy essential commodities. Army and Assam Rifles columns conducted a flag march throughout the town as soon as the relaxation ended at 10 am.
The riots broke out on Wednesday night after demonstrations were organised by tribals, including Kukis and Nagas, against a proposal to grant the majority Meitei community the scheduled tribe (ST) status. The Meitei community accounts for 53% of the population in the state and lives mostly in the Imphal Valley. The tribals, who account for 40% of the population and include Nagas and Kukis, live mostly in the surrounding hill districts.
Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here