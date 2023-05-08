Manipur Violence LIVE Updates: SC to Hear Pleas Today, Centre Ready to Talk with Warring Groups; Thousands Rescued

Read more

Manipur was rocked by clashes that broke out on May 3 between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community, which has displaced thousands of people and killed at least 54 so far. Around 23000 civilians have been rescued from the violence-hit state. Air India operated a special Delhi-Imphal-Delhi flight to facilitate stranded people in the state. Various state governments also made arrangements for the safe evacuation of their people stuck in the violence-hit state.

A wary normalcy has prevailed in Manipur as the Indian Army and paramilitary forces are working together to restore peace in the state. Aerial surveillance was conducted in various areas on Saturday to keep a close eye on the situation.

Parties indulged in political blame game over Manipur violence. Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP saying the violence in Manipur resulted from hate politics. According to a PTI report, MV Govindan, the Kerala unit secretary of the CPI(M) said PM Modi and the BJP are trying to woo Christians in Kerala but that community is now “being hunted” in Manipur.

Congress further targeted Manipur CM N Biren Singh, who heads a BJP-led government, saying he cannot absolve himself and “his patrons in New Delhi and Nagpur” of the responsibility for the carnage in the state.

Meanwhile, the total curfew imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district was relaxed for three hours on Sunday from 7 am to 10 am to facilitate people to buy essential items like food and medicine, according to a notification. People were seen in large numbers on the road to buy essential commodities. Army and Assam Rifles columns conducted a flag march throughout the town as soon as the relaxation ended at 10 am.

The riots broke out on Wednesday night after demonstrations were organised by tribals, including Kukis and Nagas, against a proposal to grant the majority Meitei community the scheduled tribe (ST) status. The Meitei community accounts for 53% of the population in the state and lives mostly in the Imphal Valley. The tribals, who account for 40% of the population and include Nagas and Kukis, live mostly in the surrounding hill districts.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here