CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Raigad LandslideManipur Viral VideoAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » Manipur Video News LIVE: India, World React as 26-Second Clip of Women Paraded Naked Stokes Massive Outrage

Live now

Manipur Video News LIVE: India, World React as 26-Second Clip of Women Paraded Naked Stokes Massive Outrage

Manipur News LIVE Updates: While Congress posted videos attacking the BJP over 'lawless situation' in Manipur, the saffron party advised them to 'better pick up the phone and ask Rahul Gandhi and Congress President to speak up on ghastly rapes and murders in West Bengal and Rajasthan'

Curated By: Pragati Pal & Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 07:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Manipur video, Manipur viral video, manipur women paraded, manipur women paraded naked video, manipur kuki women gangrape
A May 4 video of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur, has gone viral and sparked massive outrage. (Images: Twitter)

Manipur Violence LIVE Updates: Indians, including some popular faces, and people globally continued to react as a 26-second video of two disrobed women being brutalised by a mob in Manipur stoked massive outrage. Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu for President’s Rule in the northeastern state, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said that it is a case of breakdown of Constitutional machinery in Manipur.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked another verbal duel between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. While Congress created and posted videos attacking the BJP over “lawless

Read more

situation” in Manipur, the saffron party advised them to “better pick up the phone and ask Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to speak up on ghastly rapes and murders in West Bengal and Rajasthan” than stay busy posting content on social media. “Their silence is deafening,” the BJP added.

Latest News