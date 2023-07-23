'We are Dead Scared': Hundreds of Meitei People 'Surviving' in Assam, Mizoram Amid Violence

As clashes broke out between Manipur’s Meitei and Kuki communities in May, the subsequent violence has affected livelihoods and stripped many of a place called home.

News18 spoke with some Meitei community members who moved from the violence-hit areas and reached neighboring Mizoram and then Assam, awaiting a way to go back home, along with fearing for their life.

“We are humans and are dead scared”, we hope situation returns to good old days and we return to Mizoram. Hundreds of Meitei Manipuri’s flee Mizoram, shelters in Neighbouring Assam.

“Dar sab ko lagta hain, we are humans and our lives are at risk," Sunil Meitiei, one of the 35 people from his community said.

“We have left Mizoram out of fear. Organizations have threated of consequences if we live there...We pray that we go back to the good old day when we lived together and in peace. I ran a shop in Mirzoram but now I need to reach Imphal. ," he added.

Sunil further informed us that the flight that was supposed to take them back to Imphal did not reach, and therefore he came to Assam’s Cachar but road.

On the other hand, the road journey to Manipur, he adds, is very dangerous and cannot be undertaken.

Meiteis sheltering in Assam

All the 35 people are currently surviving in the Binnakandi community hall in Assam’s Lakhipur sub-division.

On Saturday, 19 people came from Mizoram, and another 21 came here on Sunday.

“We are providing shelter and food from our community. I fear more people shall come. There are around two to three thousand Meitei people living in Mizoram as government officials, businessman and workshop owners. Most of them hail from Assam, while others are from Manipur and now are stranded and sandwiched between fate and situation," a local activist told us.

“The local and SDPO of Lakhipur visited the shelter camp and we expect that government help shall reach soon," the activist added.

On the other side of the coin, at least 67 people went back to Manipur through a flight on Saturday evening. Many other have started returning to their home state using buses, and cars.

Mizoram-Manipur Organization’s tussle

Earlier amidst growing tension over a quit notice issued by Mizoram-based CSOs to the Meitei community in Mizoram, three prominent civil bodies in Manipur came out and took a stand for their safety.

The Peace Accord MNF Returnees’ Association (PAMRA), a former militant group in Mizoram, has urged Meitei people to leave the state, citing concerns for their well-being.

Reacting to this, the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), Poirei Leimarol, and AMAWOVA, called upon the Mizoram government to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of Meitei people living there.

Speaking on behalf of the three organizations, AMUCO President, Ph Nando Luwang, emphasized that Mizoram, as a neighboring state, should stand in solidarity with Manipur during its ongoing crisis “rather than fueling further tensions."

The civil bodies urged the Mizoram government to initiate dialogues with the concerned CSOs to prevent any untoward incidents and halt the escalation of the crisis in Manipur.

President Luwang said that if the crisis spread to Mizoram, it could quickly engulf the entire Northeast region like a wildfire. “The responsibility to prevent the crisis from cascading across the Northeast now rests upon the people of Mizoram and their government," he said.

This comes as more than 2,000 Meitei individuals continue to reside in Mizoram. The organizations have advised them to prioritize their safety and take their own decisions during these challenging times.

Religions come together to address crisis

Amid this, religious leaders from different faiths conducted a fasting prayer, urging people for peace.

In Imphal, leaders representing various faiths gathered under the banner of the Interfaith Forum for Peace and Harmony, Manipur with an objective to initiate a transformative journey for the violence-hit regions.

Throughout the day-long fasting prayer, the religious leaders delved into their respective scriptures, reflecting on the proper treatment of women and children under all circumstances.

They also exchanged ideas on how interfaith collaboration can help prevent such heinous crimes against women in the future.

The participating religious groups included the All Manipur Buddhists Association, All Manipur Christian Organisation, Bhakti Seva Lup/Ekta Parishad, Brahmakumari Manipur, Catholic Diocese, Divine Life Society, Federation of Madrasahs, International Society of Manipuri Gaudiya Vaishnavas, ISKCON, Jain Samaj, Jamat-e-Islami Hind, Lainingthou Sanamahi Temple Board, Mahatma Seva Asram, Manipur Baptist Convention, Meitel Christian Churches Council, Manipur Cultural Integration Conference, Naga Christian Forum Manipur, Rongmel Naga Baptist Association, and Tinkao Ragwang Chapriak Phom (Assam-Manipur-Nagaland).

Speaking to News18, Deben Bachaspatimayum, the convenor of the forum, highlighted the marginalization of religion since the onset of the crisis.

Vice-president of All Naga Christian Forum, Pastor Johnny Shimray expressed deep pain and anguish over the ongoing destructive violence while speaking with us.