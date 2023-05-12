Manipur Violence: Meitei Pangals Hold Prayers Across State for Peace, Express Grief Over Deaths

In the wake of recent violence in Manipur, Meitei Pangals, the indigenous Manipuri Muslims held mass prayers across the state on Friday for the peace and prosperity of the people.

SM Jalal, the President of the All Manipur Muslim Organizations Coordinating Committee (AMMOCC), while talking to the media expressed his deep sadness at the loss of lives and properties during the violence.

Jalal further said that all the Muslim organisations in the state, including the Apex body AMMOCC and its related religious organisations have come together to start a new peace initiative and provide humanitarian aid to both the affected communities.

The AMMOCC President further stated that the community is committed to playing a leading role as peacemakers in the state and has opened temporary relief camps at different locations to help with the evacuation and rescue process.

“Essential commodities are being provided by the Muslim localities of affected areas, and the community is dedicated to helping the needy and affected persons of all communities affected by the recent violence," he said.

The prayer meeting was attended by eminent community leaders and representatives from different civil society organisations. Mass prayers are being held across the state given the deadly violence.

Meitei Pangals also known as the Pangals or the Meitei Muslims are a group of Muslims who speak the Meitei language as their native tongue. They live mainly in Manipur.

The term “Pangal" simply means “Muslim" in the Meitei language. Various historical sources have different dates for when Islam first entered Manipur. However, the date all sources seem to confirm as definitive is 1606 AD. ​