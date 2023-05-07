Manipur Violence: Nagaland Brings Back 676 People Under Operation Kohima Calling

The Nagaland government brought back 676 people from violence-hit Manipur on Sunday, officials said.

They were brought back in 13 buses of Nagaland State Transport, and four police buses as part of ’Operation Kohima Calling’.

The buses were escorted by Assam Rifles jawans, two platoons of Nagaland Armed Police, and personnel of the India Reserve Battalion. Brigadier Ved Beniwal, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (North) Sheta Lohe and Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) Weku Zhiemi oversaw the rescue operation.

Among those rescued were people who went to Manipur with their families in search of work, 162 students and doctors of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, 40 students of Central Agriculture University, seven students of Food Technology College, 19 students of Manipur University, and five of the National Sports Academy, officials said.

They started at 5.30 am from Manipur and arrived at the 1st Assam Rifles camp in Kohima around 2 pm, and were later sent to their homes in different districts.

”We were under much stress after violence began on May 3. Internet services were stopped. We did not know whom to contact for returning home. It’s a big sigh of relief that we have returned,” said doctor Vephizo Keyho, a senior resident of RIMS Imphal.

He said the situation was very bad, but it was somewhat brought under control after the central forces stepped in.

”As parents, we were very worried about the safety of our children and other stranded people there,” said doctor Keduozatuo Punyu, the father of a RIMS student.

Advisor for State Disaster Management Authority Nyusietho Nyuthe said the initiative was undertaken not because the people of Nagaland faced any physical threat in Manipur but because many of them wanted to return home immediately.

The operation would continue to bring back those stranded in the interior areas, especially plywood workers, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton lauded the Assam Rifles and state police for the success of the rescue mission.

He said 676 people have been rescued so far, and efforts are underway to bring back another 600 people from various parts of Manipur.

On behalf of the state government, Patton, who holds the Home portfolio, also apologised for the delay in the rescue operation.

Director-General Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma said the delay was caused because the priority was more on the safety of the people.

He said efforts were also made to bring them back on planes, but the Imphal airport was too busy and things didn’t work out.

Sharma urged the people who have been brought back not to share the incidents of violence that happened in Manipur with the people in Nagaland to prevent spread of the hatred.

The Angami Public Organisation honoured members of the rescue team for safely bringing back the people.

