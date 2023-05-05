Manipur Violence: Nearly 11,500 People Evacuated to Army Premises As Rescue Ops Continue | Watch

Amid clashes and violence in several areas of Manipur, nearly 11,500 people were taken to safety in the Army and Assam Rifles premises where they were provided accommodations, the Indian Army said on Friday.

Nearly 1,000 people were also on Friday evacuated and were given shelter in Assam’s Cachar district, even as rescue operations continue in sensitive areas.

#WATCH | #ManipurViolence | Glimpses of families rescued from violence-hit areas and their stay within Army & Assam Rifles premises. A total of approx 11,500 people have been provided accommodation within our campus: Indian Army(Video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/2NoLka4qOs — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

“More than 1,000 people from Manipur have entered Cachar district of Assam following the situation in Manipur. They have taken shelter in various parts of the district," Numal Mahatta, SP Cachar district told news agency ANI.

“We have made all arrangements for them in a few schools and other places. We are monitoring the situation. Assam Rifles and CRPF have also supported us," he added.

The police said that the Cachar District Administration has made all arrangements for the people and is providing them food, drinking water facilities etc. The locals are also helping in these things.

#WATCH | #ManipurViolence | More than 1000 people from Manipur have entered Cachar district of Assam following the situation in Manipur. They have taken shelter in various parts of the district.Cachar District Administration has made all arrangements for them and is providing… pic.twitter.com/HcIKhbIoBY — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

Nearly 20,000 evacuated till now

Till now, nearly 20,000 civilians have been evacuated from the affected areas in the state.

Over 9,000 people have been displaced since clashes broke out on Wednesday between the tribals and the majority Meiei community in Manipur.

What has been happening since violence broke out?

Since Wednesday, a series of counter-attacks by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ continues.

At present, the Imphal Valley remained peaceful. However, intermittent gunfights between militant groups and security forces were reported from the hill districts surrounding the valley.

How are the authorities managing the situation?

To tackle the situation, at least five Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officers and seven senior superintendent of police (SSP) and SP rank officers of the CRPF have been tasked to coordinate deployment of various security forces in violence-hit Manipur, official sources told news agency PTI.

The Centre has rushed in about 20 fresh companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the CRPF and the BSF, in the wake of the violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community leading to displacement of more than 9,000 people from their villages.

Other evacuations

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that his government is taking steps to evacuate people from the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur. He also assured the safety of the people of Manipur living in Mizoram.

“Efforts are on to charter flights to evacuate the state’s residents, especially students and employees stranded in the neighbouring state," he said in a statement.

