'Big Shout-Out': Manipur CM Lauds Army as Meiteis, Who Fled to Myanmar Amid Clash, Return

Lauding the role of the Army, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that more than 200 Meiteis who had crossed over to neighbouring Myanmar to escape the ethnic violence in Manipur have safely returned to the state after more than three months.

“Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis) who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3rd unrest in Moreh town of Manipur are now safely back on Indian soil," the chief minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

He hailed the efforts of the Army in facilitating their safe return to their hometown. “A big shout-out to the Indian Army for their dedication in bringing them home. Sincere gratitude to GOC (General Officer Commanding) Eastern Command, Lt Gen R P Kalita, GOC 3 Corps, Lt Gen HS Sahi and CO (Commanding Officer) of 5 AR, Col Rahul Jain for their unwavering service," he added.

Also on Friday, a fresh round of violence took place in ethnic strife-torn northeastern state. Officials said that mutilated bodies of three youths were found following heavy gunfire at Kuki Thowai village in Ukhrul district.

This is the first time that an attack in the recent bout of violence has occurred in Ukhrul district, which is dominated by Tangkhul Nagas.

Sounds of heavy gunfire were heard from the village, which falls in Litan police station area, early in the morning, they said. Officials said the bodies of the three youths aged between 24 years and 35 years were found after police carried out a thorough search in the surrounding villages and forest areas.

Bodies of the three persons bore injury marks apparently made using sharp knives and their limbs were also chopped off, officials said.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds injured in clashes between Meiteis and Kukis.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(With inputs from PTI)