Manipur: Mob of 1200-1500 Led by Women Stops Army Op, 12 Militants Released After Standoff

An angry mob led by women prevented a military operation led by security forces in Manipur’s Imphal East. Acting on specific intelligence, a military operation was launched in the village Itham (6 km East of Andro) in Imphal East by the security forces on Saturday morning. The area was cordoned off before the search was undertaken to avoid any hardships to other locals in the area.

In the operation, 12 KYKL cadres were apprehended along with arms and ammunition. Self Styled Lt Col Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam (mastermind of 6 DOGRA ambush cases of 2015) was identified amongst the 12 apprehended cadres.

Afterwards, a mob of approximately 1200-1500 led by women and the local leader surrounded the target area and prevented the security forces from going ahead with the operation. Repeated appeals were made to the aggressive mob to let the Security Forces carry on with the operation but to no avail.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation, a decision was taken to release all 12 apprehended cadres. The security forces, however, left the area with the ammunition seized from the insurgents after lifting off the cordon from the area.

Indian Army appealed to the people of Manipur to assist the security forces in maintaining law and order to bring peace and stability.

Earlier on Friday, a group of armed men from Imphal East district advanced towards the hills, firing from automatic weapons. The action prompted the army to cordon off the area in order to stop the mob.

“Area under surveillance by own columns and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). The situation is under control and being closely monitored. Additional columns inducted in the area and joint operations under progress," tweeted the army.