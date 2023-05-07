Manipur Violence News LIVE Updates: Over 50 Dead, Curfew Relaxed for Few Hours in Churachandpur; CM Chairs All-Party Meet

Read more

N Biren Singh tweeted on Saturday sharing a copy of the notification.

The curfew was imposed on May 3 in the wake of violent clashes that broke out between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community in Manipur, which has displaced thousands of people and killed at least 54 so far.

The situation in Manipur is tense but being kept under control by the Indian Army and paramilitary forces, who are working together to restore peace. Aerial surveillance was conducted in various areas on Saturday to keep a close eye on the situation.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh chaired an all-party meeting on Saturday to take stock of the situation. “Held an all-political party meeting to discuss the current situation in Manipur and to collectively work towards bringing peace and stability to the state. During the meeting, it was resolved to appeal for peace in the state, and encourage all citizens to avoid any actions that could lead to further violence or instability,” Singh was quoted by PTI as saying.

Amidst the tense situation, false rumours are rife which are fuelling the insecurity among populace. Assam Rifles at Jiribam received information on Saturday about the likely move of armed people in a truck towards the town. A suspected truck was stopped at the Jiribam-Tamenglong border to find 51 locals hiding in it, who were trying to escape the violence-hit state. All civilians were rescued safely to Cachar by Assam Rifles troops.

The riots broke out on Wednesday night after demonstrations were organised by tribals, including Kukis and Nagas, against a proposal to grant the majority Meitei community the scheduled tribe (ST) status. The Meitei community accounts for 53% of the population in the state and lives mostly in the Imphal Valley. The tribals, who account for 40% of the population and include Nagas and Kukis, live mostly in the surrounding hill districts.

