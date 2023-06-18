Manipur Violence LIVE Updates: Clashes Continue, Curfew to be Relaxed Partially in Imphal Today; Internet Ban Extended

Read more

Mobs also tried to vandalise state BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi’s residence and set fire to the head office of the Thongju Assembly constituency from where Power and Forest Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh was elected.

Officials further stated that two civilians were injured as mobs clashed with security forces overnight in Imphal town and attempts were made to torch the houses of BJP leaders.

A mob of approximately 1,000 people tried to burn down buildings near the palace compound. RAF had to resort to tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Another mob tried to set the house of MLA Biswajeet on fire but RAF dispersed the crowd. A mob surrounded the BJP office post midnight at Sinjemai, but an Army column came to rescue again.

Similarly, a crowd tried to vandalise the home of Sharda Devi, BJP (women’s wing) president near Porampet in Imphal around midnight, but security forces managed to disperse the youth.

Officials also added that crowds set up roadblocks and torched properties in the heart of Imphal town on Friday. A warehouse near the royal palace belonging to a retired tribal IAS officer was burnt down on Friday.

A mob clashed with RAF personnel on Friday evening after it had set the warehouse afire. The group also burnt tyres, logs and waste in the middle of roads in Wangkhei, Porompat and Thangapat areas affecting the flow of traffic in Manipur’s capital town, officials said.

Earlier this week, sporadic incidents of violence had been reported across the state.

On Thursday, a mob set ablaze Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh’s residence at Kongba in Imphal. Before that, a group of vandals set on fire the official residence of Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in the Lamphel area of Imphal West district. On June 14, nine people were killed while more than 10 were injured in Imphal East.

Reason Behind Manipur Violence

Manipur was rocked by ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities over the demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category over a month ago, in which, more than 100 people lost their lives.