Manipur Violence Persists as Security Forces Bolster Ops, Concerns Mount Over Kuki Militant Presence

Violence continued to plague certain pockets in Manipur on Tuesday, following tensions that erupted in the Churachandpur district on May 3. The ongoing conflict has led to over 90 deaths, including civilians from both warring communities.

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the troubled state, a three-tier Unified Command under State Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh was established to restore normalcy. Chief Minister N Biren Singh paid tribute to a slain BSF soldier.

Army Operations in Sugnu & Serou

The Army reported multiple incidents of violence, arson, and firing in Sugnu and Serou, leading to the redeployment of additional troops in the area over the past 48 hours.

The troops were assigned to strengthen ongoing area domination operations, conduct ambushes, and prevent further violence and arson.

According to the Army, “Intermittent exchange of fire took place between security forces and insurgents during the night of 5th and 6th June as a result of extensive area domination operations. Security forces took measures to prevent insurgents from escaping. However, firing intensified in the early hours, resulting in fatal injuries to one BSF personnel. Two Assam Rifles personnel were wounded and evacuated to Imphal. Initial reports suggest casualties among the insurgents, which are currently being verified. The area is being sanitized as operations continue."

Kuki Claim and World Meitei Council’s Concern

The Kuki militant groups, who signed a Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with the Centre and Manipur government in 2008, maintain that they have not violated any ground rules.

They emphasise their demand for a separate administration of hill areas in Manipur during future peace talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

However, the World Meitei Council expresses skepticism about the ground situation and questions whether the Kuki militants have returned to their designated camps as requested by the Union Home Minister.

The Council raises concerns about the government’s inability to contain the situation and demands an investigation into the 10 MLAs who have called for separate administration.

top videos

As per certain reports, Manipur has witnessed a loss of 98 lives, with approximately 40,000 people seeking refuge in 272 relief camps and others fleeing to neighbouring states and Myanmar.

Nabakishore Yumnam, National Spokesperson of the World Meitei Council, highlights the issue of Kuki illegal migrants engaging in poppy cultivation in Manipur and challenges their claims of persecution. He cites documented records that depict the Kuki community as immigrants and provides supporting evidence.