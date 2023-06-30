Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi Expresses 'Heartbreak to See Plight' of Affected, Appeals for Peace

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it was “heartbreaking to see and listen to the plight" of those affected by Manipur violence. Gandhi on Thursday visited people displaced by the ethnic strife at Churachandpur in Manipur.

According to a PTI report, the Congress leader visited a relief camp and interacted with the inmates. He also shared lunch with children at a relief camp set up at a school in Churachandpur.

The former Congress MP, who is on a two-day visit to the violence-hit Northeastern state, took to his Instagram handle and appealed for peace in Manipur.

“It’s heartbreaking to see and listen to the plight of those who have lost loved ones and homes due to the violence in Manipur. There is a cry for help in the face of every brother, sister and child I meet. The most important thing Manipur needs now is Peace - to secure the lives and livelihoods of our people. All our efforts must unite towards that goal," Gandhi wrote.

Rahul Gandhi also met with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey today and stressed that the government should work to ensure no deficiencies in the relief camps.

“Manipur needs peace. I want peace to be restored here. I visited some relief camps, there are deficiencies in these relief camps, the government should work for this," Gandhi said after meeting with Uikey.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after meeting Manipur Governor, says "Manipur needs peace. I want peace to be restored here. I visited some relief camps, there are deficiencies in these relief camps, the government should work for this"

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra said Rahul Gandhi is set to meet 10 like-minded party leaders, United Naga Council (UNC) leaders, and members of civil society organizations in Imphal.

“Rahul Gandhi will meet all the affected families and visit the relief camps in Moirang After that, he will be back in Imphal At Imphal Hotel he will meet civil society organisation leaders, United Naga Council’s leaders, 10 like-minded political parties and women leaders. He is here only for peace," Meghachandra was quoted by ANI as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi arrived at Churachandpur in a helicopter, hours behind schedule as his convoy of vehicles was stopped by the state police mid-way fearing violence.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP over the incident and accused the Manipur government of using “autocratic methods to stall a compassionate outreach by Rahul Gandhi".

BJP, on the other hand, slammed Rahul Gandhi over his Manipur visit calling him a “political opportunist, who wants to keep the pot boiling".

