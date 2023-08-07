Manipur Violence: SC Says 42 SITs to Probe Cases, 3 Ex-judges to Look Into Humanitarian Aspect

The Supreme Court on Monday said a three member committee comprising of former High Court judges will be established in the matter involving ethnic violence in Manipur. This committee will extend its purview beyond the confines of the ongoing investigation, focusing on aspects of humanitarian implications, Chief justice D Y Chandrachud announced.

Among these luminaries are Gita Mittal, Shalini Joshi, District Judge of Maharashtra, and Justice Asha Menon.

A bench headed by Chief justice D Y Chandrachud noted the importance of impartial and thorough investigation and said five officials of no lesser rank than Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) will be seconded from diverse states to collaborate with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CJI also announced 42 Special Investigation Teams (SITs), each to be spearheaded by an officer with the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) from states distinct from their operational jurisdiction. Each DIG will oversee the operations of six SITs, the top court said.