Manipur Violence: Several Feared Dead in Arson at Khamenlok; Curfew Timing Increased in Imphal 

Several people are feared dead, while many others were allegedly wounded in a late-night shooting incident in the Khamenlok area of Manipur. The affected area is located on the border between Kangpokpi and Imphal.

Sources close to CNN-News18 has informed that nearly nine people have died while five others were injured but the figure has not been officially confirmed by the authorities.

It has been learnt that the injured have been taken to RIIMS and Raj Medicity Hospitals. After the incident, curfew relaxations have been further reduced in Imphal. The new curfew timing is 5 am to 9 am. The curfew timing is applicable for both Imphal and Imphal West district.

According to sources, miscreants from Uyumpok and Nunshung have been continuing arson attempts in areas like Shantipur, Khopibung and Khamenlok.

The deaths in Khamelok are a result of gunbattle in the region.

On Wednesday morning, 10 to 12 JCBs demolished the burnt houses in Sugnu. Sources mentioned that additional troops have been deployed in the regions to block any kind of arson.