Manipur Violence: After Shah's Visit, Combing Op by Police, Army Starts Today; Compensation Announced

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who reached conflict-hit Manipur for a four-day visit in an attempt to restore peace, announced a judicial probe into the clashes that erupted between the northeastern states’ Kuki and Meitei communities leading to widespread violence.

Judicial Probe Into Manipur Violence

A retired high court chief justice will lead the investigation which will begin soon.

“Dialogue is the only solution to the ongoing crisis in Manipur," Shah said while addressing a press conference at the end of a four-day tour

“We will soon announce a judicial probe headed by a retired high court chief justice and set up a peace committee," he said.

‘Surrender or Face Action’: Amit Shah Warns People Against Illegal Weapons

The home minister also issued a stern warning against keeping weapons and asked people to surrender their illegal weapons before the police by the end of the day or face action.

The security forces including the Army will begin a combing operation from Friday in order to recover these weapons.

Shah’s Peace Committee To Curb Violence in Manipur

Other significant announcements by the minister included the creation of a peace committee under the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey with representatives of all political parties, the warring Kuki and Meitei communities and social organisations.

CBI To Probe Clashes and Violence in Manipur: Amit Shah

The Home Minister also announced a CBI probe to investigate FIRs alleging five criminal conspiracies and one general conspiracy behind the violence in Manipur.

“Several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate violent incidents. High-level CBI probe in 6 incidents of violence that hint at a conspiracy. We will make sure that the investigation is fair," Shah said during the conference.

Manipur Top Police Official Replaced

In another major update, Manipur police chief P Doungel was removed was replaced by Rajiv Singh, an IPS officer of the Tripura cadre on Thursday.

Singh was formally appointed as the new director general of the police of Manipur for a period of three years “as a special case in the public interest", an official order said.

Compensation Announced For Kins of People Who Died in Manipur Violence

Meanwhile, the union home minister also announced ex-gratia amount for the families of people killed in the violence.

“Manipur Govt will provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of deceased victims through DBT. Central Govt to also give Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of deceased victims through DBT. Relief measures for victims of violence in Manipur," he added

Shah also said an Inter-Agency Unified Command will also be formed for “better coordination" among all security agencies in Manipur as multiple forces are working on the ground.

Congress on Amit Shah’s ‘Peace Operation’ In Manipur

On the other hand, the Congress welcomed the measures announced by Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to bring back normalcy in Manipur but asked why he did not do this earlier and allowed the state to burn for a month.

top videos

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said Shah’s series of announcements on measures related to bringing Manipur back to normalcy is welcome.

“Why couldn’t he have done this weeks ago? Why did the Modi government let Manipur burn for a month? Are only Manipuri votes valuable and Manipuri lives dispensable," he asked on Twitter.