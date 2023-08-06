Manipur Violence: With Legal Battles Rising, Govt Fields K. Raghavacharyulu to Represent it in HCs, SC

The Manipur Government has appointed Advocate K. Raghavacharyulu to represent it before the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Delhi in legal matters in cases related to the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur.

Advocate K. Raghavacharyulu appointed Advocate General for the State of Manipur on 18-04-2017 but he hasn’t joined yet due to high threat perception.

His career in law began in 1985 and since 1990 he is appearing before all High Courts in the country as well as before the Supreme Court of India. His expertise is in Constitutional Law, Criminal Laws, Mining Laws, Forests and Environment Laws, Patent and Trade Marks, Company Law, Arbitration and other Civil Laws

He has also represented the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in various crucial matters including Rose Valley Scam, Sharda Scam etc.

The manipur violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, when a ‘tribal solidarity march’ was organised in the hill districts by the Kukis, to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for ST status.

According to official figures, 150 have died, over 500 injured in the state, with more than 6,000 FIRs and 5,100 cases of arson registered by the police. So far, 252 arrests have been made.

More than 15 meetings were held with government officials, security forces, political leaders, civil society organisations. The officials visited violence-hit areas and relief camps and interacted with people. Kuldiep Singh, IPS (retd.) was appointed as Security Advisor by the Manipur government on May 4 to assess the situation. Senior officer Vineet Joshi, IAS, was appointed as Chief Secretary on May 7.

Videos on incidents of violence began surfacing on the Internet, including the 26-second video of the May 4 incident where two women were being paraded naked by a mob.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.