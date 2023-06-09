Manipur Violnce: Helicopter Services Commence Between Churachandpur and Imphal at Cost of Rs 2000

Over 37 days of violence in Manipur left hundreds of people dead and over 35,000 displaced. While normalcy slowly returns to the state, Helicopter services have started between Churachandpur and Imphal districts.

According to a notification released by the government of Manipur on Wednesday, ‘Manipur Heli Services’ will provide helicopter services between Churachandpur at 36 AR Helipad and Imphal at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport from Friday, June 9.

Ticket for the helicopter ride can be booked for Rs 2,000 at Room number SF-14, DC Office, Mini-Secretariat Complex at Tuibong in the Churachandpur district.

According to the notification, items prohibited as per BCAS guidelines shall not be allowed in the helicopter ride and passengers will be required to carry I-cards (Aadhaar/PAN/Government issued I-card).

The maximum weight of luggage permissible is 10 kg. Passengers travelling will be required to report at least one hour before departure at the reporting counter at 1st IRB, Lamka, Head Quarter Veng.

For any queries, a passenger can contact Assistant Commissioner, Churachandpur’s Zosanglur Joute or dial 9612168243, as per the notification.

More than 9000 people from Manipur are currently taking refuge in the neighbouring state Mizoram while over a thousand are in Assam’s Silchar. The Internet has been banned for the last 37 days and will stay banned until a new notification is issued.