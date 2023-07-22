Manipur Video News: 19-Year-Old Arrested for Disrobing & Parading Women; Total 5 Held So Far

A total of five people have been arrested in the horrific Manipur ‘disrobing and parading women’ case after a 19-year-old accused was held late on Friday. The arrested has been identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced online on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in the state’s Kangpokpi district paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

Taking suo moto action in the matter, the Manipur Police the same night registered a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in Thoubal district against unidentified men.

Frequently Asked Questions on Manipur Incident:

What is the reason for Manipur violence: An ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. This violent clashes led to more than 160 people losing their lives and several have been injured since then.

What is the problem in Manipur now: A after ethnic violence erupted in India’s northeastern state on May 3, a horrific incident took place where two women were disrobed and were paraded naked on the streets by the mob, who also brutalised the women. But the horrific video of the incident surfaced only on Wednesday and became viral after the internet ban was lifted in the area.

What happened on May 4: This incident of disrobing and brutalising women took place on May 4 in a village in Kangpokpi district. The incident was recorded on a camera and the graphic video of 26-second video went viral on July 19, when the internet ban was lifted.

Why did a video from Manipur surface after 77 days: Post the continued violent clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis, the government had banned the internet to avoid spread of any fake news and further spread of violence.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

What is Manipur viral video case: The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free by the mob comprising the majority community. One of the eyewitnesses of the May 4 incident, Hahat Vaiphei, claimed the villagers of B Phainom thwarted a similar attempt by a mob the previous day.

“When we started to relocate from the village, we were caught by the mob. They dragged us away from the village as we made appeals to spare us,” Vaiphei told a YouTube channel run from neighbouring Mizoram. She said the mob forced the two women to parade naked before raping them.

Issuing a notice, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) gave more details on the incident: “Allegedly, the mob paraded naked the two of the women, brutally gangraped one of them, and murdered two male members of the family, who tried to protect the women.”