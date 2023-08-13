Over 91 Births & Counting: This Manipur Camp Provides Solace to Pregnant, Nursing Mothers | Exclusive

In a heartwarming testament to the resilience of the human spirit, a haven of unity and solace has emerged amidst the ongoing turmoil in Manipur. The Youth Hostel in Khuman Lampak, Imphal, has transformed into a sanctuary offering support and comfort to pregnant and nursing mothers who have been uprooted from their homes due to the region’s unrest.

Speaking exclusively to News18, Moirangthem Abem, 30, cradles her 24-day-old daughter, her eyes filled with a mixture of love and longing for the tranquility that her family has been deprived of since their displacement. Abem’s poignant journey to the relief camp began when she was seven months pregnant. Overcoming formidable challenges, she embarked on a treacherous trek to reach the Youth Hostel. On July 19, she gave birth to her second child within the nurturing confines of the camp’s walls.

Tragedy struck Abem’s family during a solidarity rally on May 3 in their village, Yaiphakpon Village, Churachandpur district. Forced to abandon their home, they left behind cherished memories, including a house that was set ablaze during the violence. While her husband and other family members sought refuge in a separate camp in Bishnupur district, Abem found a glimmer of hope at the Youth Hostel relief camp.

In the camp, expectant and nursing mothers from diverse backgrounds find comfort and strength in their shared experiences. Abem said, “In this camp, we have come together to create a safe haven where we support and uplift each other, exchange prenatal knowledge and find solace in the connections we share."

However, the weight of past traumas still lingers for Abem, who worries about the future of her newborn daughter and five-year-old son, echoing the sentiments of countless displaced individuals yearning for a return to peace.

Shantimala, a 31-year-old woman from Chairen, Bishnupur district, shares a similar sentiment. Her first pregnancy has been overshadowed by the escalating violence in Manipur. Seeking refuge in the relief camp on August 4, she found a sense of security for her unborn child in the midst of chaos. “I wish to raise my child in a peaceful home, not amidst this unrest," she expressed with fervent hope for the restoration of tranquility in Manipur.

Since its inception on May 21, the relief camp at Youth Hostel, organised under the auspices of the BJP Manipur, has emerged as a beacon of support and care to pregnant and lactating women. The camp has provided comprehensive services to ensure the well-being of these mothers, including traditional blessing ceremonies for every childbirth. Notably, Governor Anusuiya Uikey also graced a mass blessing ceremony at the camp.

The numbers tell a story of resilience and hope. A total of 91 pregnant women have sought shelter and assistance at the camp during their remarkable journeys toward motherhood. Of these, 44 have given birth within the nurturing environment of the camp. Currently, 28 pregnant women eagerly await the arrival of their bundles of joy, surrounded by dedicated medical professionals, volunteers, and vigilant nursing staff available round-the-clock.

Medical attention and care are prioritised, with daily visits from doctors from the Chief Medical Officers’ offices in Imphal East and Imphal West. The camp also recognises the significance of proper nutrition, providing a weekly cash allowance of Rs 500 to lactating mothers, enabling them to procure essential dietary provisions for themselves and their newborns.

Inmates of the camp have expressed deep satisfaction with the services rendered by volunteers and the BJP Manipur. In a time of uncertainty and upheaval, this relief camp stands as a powerful symbol of hope, compassion, and the unbreakable spirit of humanity. It is a testament to the unwavering capacity for empathy and support, even amidst the most challenging of circumstances. As these displaced mothers yearn for peace to be restored in Manipur, their collective strength shines a light on a path toward a brighter future.