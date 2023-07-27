Manipur Women Strip-Parade Horror: Case to Be Handed Over to CBI, Trial May be in Other State

The Centre will hand over the Manipur video case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and plans to recommend that the trial be held in a separate state, a top government source told News18.

The man who shot the strip-and-parade horror of two women in Kangpokpi on May 4, which went viral recently, has been caught and his phone has been seized, the source added.

The source also said that the Centre is speaking to both the communities in Manipur and is hopeful to get them on the same table soon. Talks are at an advanced stage, the source said.

The Centre says that violence is still on in Manipur, but at a much smaller scale and no death has been reported since July 18.

Nearly 36,000 central forces personnel have made a buffer between the Meteis and Kukis and all these forces were moved within 30 hours to Manipur after first reports of violence on May 3.

Sources also said that there is no price hike situation in the state and adequate supplies of essentials have been restored.

“No guilty person will be spared,” the source said.

On the way ahead, the source said biometric and thumb impressions of all people coming from Myanmar will be taken, so that they are put in the negative list of voters and do not get citizenship. Also, the Centre will fast-track the border fencing project with Myanmar and a survey is being conducted for it.

The source also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in constant touch with officials for updates on the Manipur situation.

Had a fruitful discussion with the members of the different Civil Society Organizations today in Imphal. They expressed their commitment to peace and assured that we would together contribute to paving the way to restore normalcy in Manipur. pic.twitter.com/ao9b7pinGf— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 30, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had camped in Manipur for three days and MoS Home Nityanand Rai had stayed in Manipur from May 25 to June 17.

Sources compared it to the violence in Manipur in 1993, which had lasted for almost eight months.

It was the MoS Home of the Congress government who had then replied in Parliament and then MoS Home had paid just a three-four-hour visit to Manipur, including spending two hours at the airport and an hour at the CM’s house.