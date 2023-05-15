'Manipur's Unity and Territorial Integrity Unaffected': CM Rejects Demand for Separate Admin for Kuki Areas

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said the unity and integrity of the state will be unaffected under any circumstances in response to demand for an autonomous administration for the Kuki-dominated districts following the deadly ethnic clash that broke out earlier this month.

“I assure the people that the unity and territorial integrity of Manipur will not be affected at any cost," he told reporters as a press conference in Imphal.

In a statement from ten members of the Manipur assembly advocating for separate administration for the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi tribe, they said, “Our people can no longer exist under Manipur as the hatred against our tribal community reached such a height that MLAs, Ministers, pastors, police and civil officers, laymen, women and even children were not spared, not to mention the destruction of places of worship, homes and properties. To live amidst the Meitei again is as good as death for our people."

Rejecting these demands, Chief Minister, following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, maintained, “In no situation shall the integrity of the state be impacted."

Political Unity Against Separate Administration Demand

Amid escalating communal violence in Manipur, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress have set aside political differences to assertively safeguard the territorial integrity of the state. This unity emerges in the aftermath of deadly unrest that has claimed more than 70 lives and uprooted thousands from tribal and Meitei communities.

On a similar note, the opposition Congress called for reviewing the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with militant groups, deeming the idea of a separate administration unfeasible.

Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi stated, “Separate administration in Manipur is next to impossible." He further advised Chief Minister N Biren to take immediate action, suggesting, “Deploying sufficient security personnel in the peripheral areas on priority basis where there is a report of tense, will help in bringing normalcy quicker in the state."

The tribal MLAs, however, persist in their push for separation from Manipur, reasoning, “As the State of Manipur has miserably failed to protect us, we seek of the Union of India a SEPARATE ADMINISTRATION under the constitution of India and live peacefully as neighbours with the state of Manipur."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had offered his condolences to the people of Manipur for the loss of lives and destruction of properties and assured firm action by the Centre to restore peace and normalcy.

During the meeting, Shah assured the Chief Minister of the formation of a Joint Monitoring Committee comprising State and Central forces. “The committee’s objective is to facilitate the return of militants under Suspension of Operation (SoO) to their designated camps," Singh said.

Additionally, the committee will investigate the involvement of non-SoO militant groups possessing firearms in the violence. The Home Minister has also sought information on measures to assist those affected by the recent unrest and pledged to expedite the resettlement process for the affected individuals, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the public not to carry out any form of rally, sit-in-protest, or slogans that may hinder peace initiatives. He cautioned against rumors and unverified information, and sought civil society organizations’ support in government’s peace restoration efforts.

“The State Government is taking comprehensive measures, including deploying paramilitary forces at foothills and providing essential items to individuals residing in shelter camps across various locations, to restore normalcy in the State," he said.

Furthermore, the Assam Rifles facilitated the air evacuation of 96 stranded people from Phaisenjang, near the Indo-Myanmar border, providing them with security, medical aid, food, and accommodation at their camp.