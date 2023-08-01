Manipur’s Women Protesters: Another Challenge for Security Forces | News18 Ground Report

Amid the ethnic clashes in Manipur, handling women groups of Kukis and Meitis has become a big challenge for police and security personnel. As News18 extensively travelled to Manipur, both the women’s groups were seen at check-points and blockades.

For the past three days, security forces have been held up in Moreh/Tengnoupal. The tribal organisation has given an ultimatum that if the forces are not removed, they will go for hill-wise agitation. Sources say last week, security personnel were not allowed by the Kuki women folk in Moreh, while they allegedly set houses on fire.

Meira Paibi, a group of women torch-bearers of Meitis, said they stop security forces from travelling. Jamuna, a member of Meira Paibi, told News18: “We need to check them.”

Chief Minister Biren Singh has requested protesters not to hold blockades.

During News18’s journey, the media car was stopped by women’s groups twice, and was also asked for donation for relief camp by Meiti group.

On the one hand, while these groups conduct social work and even burnt down the house of the accused in the viral video case, the other side of the story is also worrisome. Sources from the administration said: “Their number is high, we do not have such a large number of women forces. It becomes difficult to tackle them.”

Sources say at times, even transporting essential commodities and forces becomes an issue, forcing them to send ration via helicopters.