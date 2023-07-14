Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea: SC Issues Notice to CBI, ED; Next Hearing on July 28

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in connection with the liquor policy irregularities case. The top court has listed the case for the next hearing on July 28.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi heard the bail pleas of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy case which is being probed by central agencies CBI and ED.

The former deputy chief minister of Delhi, who held the excise portfolio in the Delhi government, was arrested by CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the liquor policy “scam".

The AAP leader has been lodged in custody since then. The ED also arrested him in connection with a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023, after questioning him in Tihar jail.