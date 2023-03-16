Manish Sisodia, in Jail for Delhi Liquor Scam Case, Booked in Another Corruption Case by CBI

In more trouble for AAP’s Manish Sisodia, a fresh corruption case has been filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI has registered the fresh corruption case against former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia and others over alleged irregularities in Delhi government’s ‘Feedback Unit’.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI last month in Delhi excise policy case and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Like the Delhi excise policy case, Sisodia has been named as Accused Number 1 in the Feedback Unit case also.

The fresh case against Sisodia comes days after Union home ministry approved the CBI request to investigate the “feedback unit" case. The CBI, after its preliminary inquiry, alleged that public money was misused by the Delhi government to run an “extra constitutional, extra judicial intelligence agency".

Officials had said that a case is made out against Manish Sisodia since he headed the vigilance department which empowered the feedback unit to allegedly spy on central government functionaries.

