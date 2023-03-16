CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :H3N2 FluMumbai NewsLawThe Elephant WhisperersSmoking in Flight Case
Home » India » Manish Sisodia, in Jail for Delhi Liquor Scam Case, Booked in Another Corruption Case by CBI
1-MIN READ

Manish Sisodia, in Jail for Delhi Liquor Scam Case, Booked in Another Corruption Case by CBI

Reported By: Arunima

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 12:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI last month in Delhi excise policy case and is currently lodged in Tihar jail. (File Photo: PTI)

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI last month in Delhi excise policy case and is currently lodged in Tihar jail. (File Photo: PTI)

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI last month in Delhi excise policy case and is currently lodged in Tihar jail

In more trouble for AAP’s Manish Sisodia, a fresh corruption case has been filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI has registered the fresh corruption case against former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia and others over alleged irregularities in Delhi government’s ‘Feedback Unit’.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI last month in Delhi excise policy case and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Like the Delhi excise policy case, Sisodia has been named as Accused Number 1 in the Feedback Unit case also.

The fresh case against Sisodia comes days after Union home ministry approved the CBI request to investigate the “feedback unit" case. The CBI, after its preliminary inquiry, alleged that public money was misused by the Delhi government to run an “extra constitutional, extra judicial intelligence agency".

Officials had said that a case is made out against Manish Sisodia since he headed the vigilance department which empowered the feedback unit to allegedly spy on central government functionaries.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Arunima
Arunima is Editor (Home Affairs) and covers strategic, security and political affairs. From the Ukraine-Russia War to the India-China stand-off in Lad...Read More
first published:March 16, 2023, 12:40 IST
last updated:March 16, 2023, 12:51 IST
Read More