Mann Ki Baat@100: 15 Instances When Karnataka’s Enterprising Spirit Won PM Modi's Praise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his Mann Ki Baat radio programme, has taken the opportunity to showcase the vibrant culture, innovative mindset, and admirable deeds of the people of Karnataka. The state ranks among the top states with the highest number of mentions in the programme which completes 100 episodes this Sunday.

The state’s distinctive customs, language, and enterprising quality across sectors — from technology to agriculture — have been appreciated by the prime minister.

During one such episode of the popular show, PM Modi celebrated the women of the Hulsoor Millet Producer Company in Bidar district who have experienced increased earnings through their efforts in growing and processing millets. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, enterprising women from Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts initiated a unique venture, making dosa, gulab jamun, and various dishes using banana flour.

In yet another episode, the prime minister lauded the Yuva Brigade for their cleanliness drive and transformation of the ancient Veerbhadra Swami Shiva temple in Srirangapatna, Karnataka.

Acknowledging the importance of start-ups, PM Modi highlighted Bengaluru’s E-Parisaraa, which developed an indigenous technology to extract precious metals from printed circuit boards.

Through these stories, PM Modi painted a vivid picture of the state’s rich cultural and entrepreneurial landscape.

As Mann ki Baat reaches a crucial milestone, here’s a look at all the instances when Karnataka stole the show

The Amrit Sarovars campaign is being actively carried out in Karnataka and a beautiful Amrit Sarovar has been built in the village of Bilkerur in Bagalkot district. This has not only solved problems of floods but also saved farmers from losses due to water flowing from mountains.

PM Modi appreciated the Amrita Bharathi Kannadarthi campaign under which grand programmes related to the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav were organised at 75 places in the state.

In the districts of Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka, women started a unique business of making ‘dosa’, ‘gulabjamun’, and other food items from banana flour during the Covid-19 pandemic. They shared their pictures on social media and as more people learned about this product, demand increased, leading to an increase in their income.

In a Mann ki Baat episode, PM Modi lauded the Yuva Brigade for its cleanliness drive and transforming an ancient Shiva temple named Veerbhadra Swami in Srirangapatna, Karnataka. Similarly, the PM mentioned a couple, Anudeep and Minusha, who cleaned Someshwar beach and inspired others.

While talking about Babasaheb and Ramanujacharya, PM Modi also recalled the teachings of Lord Basaveshwar — “Kaya Kave Kailas” — meaning discharging one’s duties with due diligence and perseverance is akin to being in the abode of Lord Shiva i.e. Kailash Dham. In other words, labour, hard work is Shiva. The prime minister repeatedly mentions ‘Shrameva Jayate’ and dignity of labour.

Encouraging startups in E-waste management and generating employment, the PM talked about E-Parisaraa of Bengaluru engaged in one such effort. It has developed indigenous technology for extracting precious metals from printed circuit boards.

Lauding the efforts to popularise stories from rural India, PM Modi mentioned the website ‘Gathastory.in’ run by Amar Vyas and his colleagues. Amar Vyas, after completing his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, went abroad and later returned. While living in Bengaluru, he pursues storytelling as an interesting activity.

While sharing inspiring works of Padma Awardees, the prime minister mentioned about some examples from Karnataka. Sitavaa Jodatti from Karnataka worked for welfare of Devdasis; Amai Mahalinga Naik (Tunnel Man) is known for innovations in agriculture; while 107-year-old Saalumarada Timmakka is known as ‘Vriksha Mata’ (Tree Mother).

PM Modi also paid tributes to Padma Shri Sulagitti Narsamma who was a midwife and aided pregnant women during childbirth in remote areas and Dr Shri Shri Shri Shiva Kumar Swamiji (Siddhganga Mutt) of District Tumukur who spent his life in social service.

India has a rich tradition of local toys. With an appeal to give impetus to the local toy industry, the prime minister mentioned the toy cluster of Channapatna in Ramnagaram, Karnataka.

Many inspiring stories of daughters from Karnataka were also shared by PM Modi. Some examples were Mallamma from Koppal district of Karnataka who did a ‘Satyagrah’ for toilet and Akshaya Basavani Kamat, daughter of a farmer from Belgaum, who won a gold medal in weightlifting in Khelo India.

In another Mann ki Baat episode, PM Modi shared the inspiring story of octogenarian Kamegowdaji from Mandavali for his work regarding water conservation. The PM noted that Kamegowdaji not only took his animals for grazing but at the same time, he took it upon himself to build new ponds in his area.

PM Modi also took note of Rida Nadaf from Laxmeshwara who wrote that she feels proud of being the daughter of an army man. Similarly, he also noted about Irfana Begum from Kalburgi who had written that her school is five kilometres away from her village.

Some other inspirational stories shared by PM Modi are:

a. Suresh Kumar, who lives in Bangaluru, took the initiative to rejuvenate the forest of Sahakarnagar in the city. He has also built a bus shelter in Sahakarnagar to promote Kannada language and culture.

b. ‘Quemashree’, who lives in Gadak, has been engaged in the mission of reviving the art and culture of Karnataka for the last 25 years. He has also created a platform by the name of ‘Kala Chetna’.

c. Suresh and his wife Maithili send several unique products made from betel nut fibre to the international markets of London and Europe.

