​Mann Ki Baat@100: 15 Times Andhra Achievers Stole the Radio 'Show', Got PM Modi's Applause

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat which reaches its 100th episode on Sunday, has prominently highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s stories of determination, creativity, and spirit of self-reliance.
One such example is Ashok Gajapati Raju, who spearheaded adult education initiatives in the Vijayanagaram District.
Similarly, Sai Praneeth’s efforts in analysing meteorological data and providing crucial information to local farmers in their native language have served as a fine example of using technology for society’s benefit.
In the realm of art and creativity, PM Modi mentioned Srinivasa Padkandla for creating sculptures using automobile scrap metal, and Venkat from Visakhapatnam for coming up with an innovative Atmanirbhar Bharat chart to encourage people to support ‘Made in India’ products.
CV Raju’s revival of the traditional Eti-Kopakka toys has helped bring back the old glory of this unique craft.
These stories from Andhra Pradesh, featured in Mann Ki Baat, celebrate the state’s accomplishments and showcase its people’s incredible potential and talent.
A look at some of the instances:
- Ashok Gajapati Raju of Andhra Pradesh who promoted the initiative of adult education in the Vijayanagaram District.
- Sai Praneeth who analyses meteorological data and disseminates the required data to the farmers in the local language.
- Srinivasa Padkandla from Vijayawada who has created sculptures using wastes from automobile metal scrap.
- Venkat from Visakhapatnam in AP who manufactured ABC Atmanirbhar Bharat charts showcasing the self-reliant spirit.
- The PM has also acknowledged the enthusiasm and the efforts of Eenaadu TV and Ramoji Rao in implementing the cleanliness drive.
- KV Rama Subba Reddy who left a well-paying job and opened a Millet processing facility in the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh.
- T Vijaya Durga who made a rangoli on freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy Garu.
- Next year, Pushkaram will be held on the bank of river Tungabhadra in Andhra Pradesh.
- Ram Bhupal Reddy from Markapuram in Andhra Pradesh who opened 100 Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts with his post-retirement savings of Rs 25 lakh.
- How Bainganapalli mangoes from Krishna and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh were exported to South Korea.
- CV Raju of Visakhapatnam who brought back the old glory of the Eti-Kopakka toys.
- Hunar Haat, where the famous leather works of Andhra Pradesh were also displayed.
- A 100-hour non-stop campaign was held in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh where in 10,000 toilets were constructed in 71 Gram Panchayats.
- The International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam where the Indian Navy participated.
- Neeru Pragati Mission in Andhra Pradesh which used technology to recharge groundwater.
