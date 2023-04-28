​Mann Ki Baat@100: 15 Times Andhra Achievers Stole the Radio 'Show', Got PM Modi's Applause

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat which reaches its 100th episode on Sunday, has prominently highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s stories of determination, creativity, and spirit of self-reliance.

One such example is Ashok Gajapati Raju, who spearheaded adult education initiatives in the Vijayanagaram District.

Similarly, Sai Praneeth’s efforts in analysing meteorological data and providing crucial information to local farmers in their native language have served as a fine example of using technology for society’s benefit.

In the realm of art and creativity, PM Modi mentioned Srinivasa Padkandla for creating sculptures using automobile scrap metal, and Venkat from Visakhapatnam for coming up with an innovative Atmanirbhar Bharat chart to encourage people to support ‘Made in India’ products.

CV Raju’s revival of the traditional Eti-Kopakka toys has helped bring back the old glory of this unique craft.

These stories from Andhra Pradesh, featured in Mann Ki Baat, celebrate the state’s accomplishments and showcase its people’s incredible potential and talent.

A look at some of the instances:

