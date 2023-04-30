Mann Ki Baat@100 LIVE: 100th Episode of PM Modi's Radio Show Today, Special Screenings Planned; to go Live at UN HQ

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 07:46 IST
New Delhi, India
Mann Ki Baat@100 LIVE Updates: The BJP has made elaborate arrangements for the broadcast of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' (MKB) on Sunday, with an "unprecedented" mass outreach programme. The party has planned to organise facilities at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to Prime Minister's monthly radio programme. BJP MPs and MLAs will be present in their respective constituencies to oversee the exercise.
A special screening of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be organised for coolies at Mumbai Central Railway Station Waiting Room(Area ), between 11 am -11.30 am on Sunday.
As many as 100 coolies are expected to participate in the programme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to strike a dialogue with the masses and also sought their participation in the development process through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.
He appealed to people to listen to the 100th episode of the monthly radio programme which will be aired on Sunday.
Addressing a press conference here, Goyal said through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the prime minister also brought together the diverse linguistic and regional cultures of the country and hailed representatives from the public for carrying out works for the benefit of others in the interest of the country.
The BJP has made arrangements for the broadcast on Sunday of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ (MKB) in 2000 enclosures at the booth level across Odisha and appealed to the people and other political parties, like the BJD and Congress to listen to it.
The 100th episode of the monthly programme will be historic as it is all set to make a world record and the elaborate arrangement has been made so that it can reach out to more and more people, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said on Saturday.
“Mann ki Baat is purely non-political”, he said and claimed that it is popular not only in the country but across the globe also. More than 26 crore people watch the programme every month and 56 per cent of them have been highly inspired by it, he claimed.
To woo the Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is planning a massive outreach through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode on April 30. The Minority Morcha of the UP BJP unit is preparing to organise a massive telecast of the 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio telecast at over 100 places associated with the Muslim community in the state, including madrassas and dargahs.
According to a source, “PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ 100th episode will be a game-changer. The episode will air on April 30. We are planning to make the 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ a historic event. We are planning to organise 100 places belonging to the Muslim community including 50-60 madrassas, 30-35 dargahs and majlis where the people of the community can gather and listen to the PM.”
The source further said that the Urdu version of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ — originally a compilation of the PM’s 12 monthly broadcasts aired between January and December 2022 — would also be made available to clerics and religious scholars.
Around 59 per cent of people have reported enhanced trust in the government, according to the findings of a study conducted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Also, 58 per cent of the listeners have responded by saying that their living conditions have improved after listening to the monthly broadcast.
The details of the study, which has been conducted by IIM Rohtak and commissioned by Prasar Bharati, were released by the government on Monday, days ahead of the 100th episode of ‘Maan Ki Baat’ on April 30.
The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is set to air on April 30. In anticipation of the milestone, the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned special events across 19 venues in the state, for which preparations have already begun. These events will focus on the topics and individuals highlighted by Modi in the previous 99 episodes.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will honour notable individuals and organisations as part of the celebrations. Celebratory events with reference to the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ also took place in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening. A lecture was organised by the state BJP commemorating Lokmanya Tilak, and the establishment of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. More such events and lectures will take place in the coming days.
The Congress in Goa has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share his thoughts on the Mhadei river water diversion issue in the 100th episode of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday (April 30).
Goa Congress Media Department Chairman Amarnath Panjikar on Thursday said that the entire hope lies with the Prime Minister, “who at least can show guts and say that Mhadei will not be diverted”.
“BJP leaders from Goa boast that PM Modi has applauded schemes and programmes of the state government through Mann Ki Baat. Now these leaders should tell him to show some guts and speak about the Mhadei diversion and show his love towards a small state like Goa,” Panjikar said.
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 100 radios to celebrate 100 episodes of “Mann ki Baat”, at Odisha’s Puri beach.
Pattnaik has created the 8-ft high sand art to mark the feat by using about seven tonnes of sand. He also created a sand sculpture of the Prime Minister with 100 sand radios. Students from his sand art school joined him to complete the sculpture.
Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda is overseeing the entire exercise to make it a “historic” success. Arrangements have been made for eminent citizens to listen to the programme in all Raj Bhawans– the official residences of governors, and the residences of chief ministers from the BJP or its allies.
The party’s overseas units and several non-political organisations have also been roped in to ensure that the radio broadcast has the maximum outreach.
In a “historic moment”, the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The 100th episode of Modi’s monthly radio address will air at 11 am IST on April 30, which will be 1:30 am Sunday in New York.
The live broadcast of the programme in the early hours of Sunday in the UN headquarters will be historic and unprecedented. It will be aired in the UN’s Trusteeship Council Chamber.
The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisation Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE and others, is also organising the broadcast of the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1:30 am Sunday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was on an official visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic, is expected to attend the community event.
From a pan-India design challenge for entrepreneurs to develop substitutes for single-use plastic items to the visit of youths to lighthouses, the Union Ministry of Tourism has planned “100 days of action” to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann ki Baat” radio broadcast.
The ministry will celebrate the 100th episode through its Yuva Tourism Clubs, officials said on Saturday.
Modi has mentioned tourism from time to time on “Mann ki Baat”. In order to initiate a celebration of the 100th episode of the broadcast, the ministry proposes to undertake a special initiative of “100 Episodes of Mann ki Baat – 100 days of Action” through the Yuva Tourism Clubs, it said in a statement.
The ministry has constituted 30,000 Yuva Tourism Clubs till date, it said, adding that it proposes to increase the number to 50,000 in the 100 days starting May 1.
The establishment of Yuva Tourism Clubs was initiated in schools, colleges and Indian Hotel Management institutions in connection with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
In the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Modi, he addresses the people of the country on different issues.
It was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The 100th episode of the 30-minute programme will be aired on April 30.
