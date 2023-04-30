Mann Ki Baat@100 LIVE: 100th Episode of PM Modi's Radio Show Today, Special Screenings Planned; to go Live at UN HQ

Read more

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda is overseeing the entire exercise to make it a “historic” success. Arrangements have been made for eminent citizens to listen to the programme in all Raj Bhawans– the official residences of governors, and the residences of chief ministers from the BJP or its allies.

The party’s overseas units and several non-political organisations have also been roped in to ensure that the radio broadcast has the maximum outreach.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ to Be Broadcast Live in UN Headquarters

In a “historic moment”, the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The 100th episode of Modi’s monthly radio address will air at 11 am IST on April 30, which will be 1:30 am Sunday in New York.

The live broadcast of the programme in the early hours of Sunday in the UN headquarters will be historic and unprecedented. It will be aired in the UN’s Trusteeship Council Chamber.

The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisation Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE and others, is also organising the broadcast of the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1:30 am Sunday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was on an official visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic, is expected to attend the community event.

Tourism Ministry Plans ‘100 Days of Action’

From a pan-India design challenge for entrepreneurs to develop substitutes for single-use plastic items to the visit of youths to lighthouses, the Union Ministry of Tourism has planned “100 days of action” to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann ki Baat” radio broadcast.

The ministry will celebrate the 100th episode through its Yuva Tourism Clubs, officials said on Saturday.

Modi has mentioned tourism from time to time on “Mann ki Baat”. In order to initiate a celebration of the 100th episode of the broadcast, the ministry proposes to undertake a special initiative of “100 Episodes of Mann ki Baat – 100 days of Action” through the Yuva Tourism Clubs, it said in a statement.

The ministry has constituted 30,000 Yuva Tourism Clubs till date, it said, adding that it proposes to increase the number to 50,000 in the 100 days starting May 1.

The establishment of Yuva Tourism Clubs was initiated in schools, colleges and Indian Hotel Management institutions in connection with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Mann Ki Baat@100

In the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Modi, he addresses the people of the country on different issues.

It was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The 100th episode of the 30-minute programme will be aired on April 30.

