Mann Ki Baat @ 100: Gems from Kerala Shared by PM Modi Over the Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently used the Mann Ki Baat radio program to showcase the best of Kerala, including bringing attention to the state’s commitment to societal progress, emphasising its achievements in areas such as cleanliness, education, and traditional medicine.

In one of the episodes, PM Modi also mentioned the Sabarimala Temple, where cleanliness drives are considered to be acts of worship. He had also highlighted the feat of NS Rajappan Sahab, who, despite suffering from paralysis, removes plastic bottles from Vembanad Lake.

In the realm of education, PM Modi praised the Akshara Library in Idukki, founded by a teacher and a tea shop owner. The library offers tribal children access to books and educational opportunities.

In one of the editions, the PM emphasised on Kerala’s expertise in traditional medicine, particularly Ayurveda. He shared the touching story of former Kenyan prime minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, whose eyesight was restored after receiving Ayurveda treatment in Kerala.

As Mann Ki Baat completes 100 episodes this month, here’s a look at some of the anecdotes from Kerala shared by PM Modi on the radio program over the years:

PM Modi spoke about a group of students from Saint Mary Upper Primary School in Chittoor, Kerala, who had sent him a special letter. The girls had created an image of Mother India using their thumbprints on a large piece of cloth. Upon reading their letter, the Prime Minister realised that the girls were trying to create awareness about organ donation in their region by organising public campaigns and plays.

PM Modi applauded the people of Kerala who had helped a remote tribal village called Idmalakudi become open-defecation-free.

PM Modi talked about the inspiring work of Mupattam Sri Narayanan of Kerala who started a project called ‘Pots for Water of Life’. Under this project, he distributes earthen pots to help animals and birds during summers when they face water scarcity.

PM Modi talked about his emotional meeting with his friend and former prime minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga. Odinga told him about his daughter Rosemary, who had lost her eyesight after undergoing surgery for brain tumour. Rosemary received treatment at an Ayurvedic hospital in Kerala and regained her eyesight to a great extent.

PM Modi discussed efforts being made to convert waste into value and gave the example of St. Teresa’s College in Kochi, Kerala, where students are creatively making reusable toys from old clothes, discarded wooden pieces, bags and boxes.

PM Modi spoke about an elderly divyang named NS Rajappan Sahab, who is paralyzed and unable to walk, but has displayed strong commitment to cleanliness. For the past several years, he has been taking a boat to Vembanad lake and removing plastic bottles from the water body.

The PM talked about the importance of the student within us and how it is necessary to keep learning and growing in order to progress in life. He shared the inspiring story of 105-year-old Bhagirathi Amma from Kollam, Kerala, who, despite losing her mother at a young age and having to quit school before the age of 10, restarted her education at the age of 105.

PM Modi talked about the Akshara Library in Kerala, which is located in a village within the dense forests of Idukki. The library was established by a primary school teacher named PK Muralidharan and a small tea shop owner named PV Chinnathampi, who worked tirelessly to bring books to the library, sometimes carrying them on their backs in sacks. The library serves as a guiding beacon for tribal children, providing them with access to books and the opportunity to learn.

The Prime Minister mentioned a project in Kerala where 7,000 workers under MNREGA worked hard for 70 days to revive the Kuttumperoor river that had dried out.

PM Modi talked about Lakshmikutti, a tribal woman from Kerala who is a teacher and has expertise in synthesizing herbal medicines. She has created 500 herbal medicines, relying solely on her memory. She has mastery in synthesizing medicines used for treatment of snake bites.

Speaking about the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, PM Modi mentioned how a police officer initiated a voluntary campaign of creating awareness on cleanliness, and every devotee considers doing physical labour in the cleanliness drive as a part of the worship.

PM Modi spoke about attending an event in Kerala organised by the PN Panicker Foundation, which promotes the habit of reading books. Instead of bouquets, the organizers gift books to encourage reading.

