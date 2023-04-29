Mann Ki Baat@100: Here Are Some BTS Moments From PM Modi’s Iconic Radio Show | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will complete 100 episodes on April 30, but before that visuals giving a sneak peek into the whole process of recording the radio show surfaced online on Saturday. As the prime minister recorded the 100th episode of his popular monthly radio show, the central government for the first time released visuals of how it takes place.

The visuals showed Prime Minister Modi recording ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and the entire set-up of the radio programme, which has kept the country enthralled since October 2014. Taking place on the last Sunday of every month, the show is broadcast on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network.

In a video clip, the PM is seen entering the studio, where he first interacts with the staff who handle the recording equipment, and he is then seen walking into a chamber with a simple set up of a table, chair and a microphone with the Tricolour in the background.

Ahead of the 100th episode, a report on the significance of the radio show was released on Friday, which stated that Mann Ki Baat has encouraged sustainable growth as well as citizen participation in changemaking initiatives since its inception. The study has been supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to the study, titled ‘Mann Ki Baat – A decade of reflection’, since the inception of the radio broadcast in 2014, it has become “a key pillar” of the central government’s citizen-outreach programme. The study performed a quantitative and qualitative textual analysis of 99 transcripts of the episodes published from 2014-2023.

In a historic moment, the 100th episode will also be broadcast live at the headquarters of the United Nations. “Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat" is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!” the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet.

Get ready for a historic moment 🎉 as the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat"🎙️ is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!📻 #MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in 🇮🇳’s developmental journey pic.twitter.com/6ji4t1flmu — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) April 28, 2023

The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisations, is also hosting the broadcast of the 100th episode for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1.30 am on Sunday.

The BJP, too, is going all out to make the 100 th episode a mass outreach programme. It has targeted four lakh venues for people to listen to the 30-minute broadcast, which will air at 11 am IST on April 30.

The party has made arrangements at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country, with national president JP Nadda overseeing the entire exercise.

(With PTI inputs)

