Mann Ki Baat @100: Meet Four Inspiring People Who Featured in Today's Episode Again

In the 100th episode of his flagship radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked down memory lane and spoke to some people who were featured earlier on the broadcast.

In the milestone episode, PM Modi said that the programme filled the “emptiness" he felt after coming to Delhi in 2014 and described it as an expression of feelings of crores of people who he was connected with through it.

The prime minister said that this was not merely a programme but a matter of faith and spiritual journey for him.

Here are four people who appeared again with their inspiring stories

Manzoor Ahmed

Ahmed runs a manufacturing unit of pencils in a village in Jammu and Kashmir. He provides jobs to over 200 people in Oukhoo village which falls under Pulwama district. The village is also called the “pencil village of India."

Vijayashanti Devi

Devi hails from Manipur and makes clothes out of the fibres of lotus, which are sustainable to the environment. She provides employement to nearly 30 woman, and aims to expand more.

Sunil Jaglan

Jaglan came up with the ‘Selfie With Daughter’ campaign in a village in 2015, which gave the message to save and cherish the girl child.

Pradeep Sangwan

Sangwan heads the ‘Healing Himalayas’ campaign and every day he and his team collects five tons of garbage from the region. This includes clean-up campaigns, spreading awareness, waste management in the rural areas of Himalayas.

