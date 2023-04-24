Mann Ki Baat@100: PM Modi Shines Spotlight on India’s International Accolades, Global Outlook | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat radio programme, which will be completing 100 episodes on April 30, has consistently highlighted the achievements of Indians making the country proud at an international level.

Spanning numerous countries and multiple events, the prime minister narrates inspiring stories in his radio show about those who stand out with their dedication, hard work, and excellence.

Reflecting a global outlook, he has shared stories of those trying to preserve their mother tongue in foreign lands, as well as those who have won international accolades.

Prime Minister Modi has also pressed upon India’s civilisational gifts to the world, with one such example being yoga that has made an unprecedented impact on foreign shores.

These stories, shared by the PM, weave a tapestry of India’s growing influence on the global stage and reflect the collective efforts of its people.

Through their accomplishments and the cultural riches they share, Indians continue to strengthen the country’s image as a powerhouse of talent, innovation, and wisdom.

Here are some glimpses from Mann Ki Baat, which reflect Modi’s global outlook:

Yoga: Globally the most recognised of India’s civilisational gems, yoga is a prime topic of discussion in Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episodes. The prime minister has often shared his own yoga regimes in the radio show and also highlighted how the world has adopted it as a lifestyle. From Japan to Chile to Qatar, the PM has talked about the growing influence of the ancient discipline. In Japan, he has mentioned the establishment of a ‘Japan Yoga Niketan’, which has made yoga popular throughout the island nation while there is an organisation called ‘Sarv Yoga International’ started in Italy that has popularised yoga throughout Europe. Yoga has always resonated in the US and UK, but is also popular in countries like Chile, Qatar and Vietnam. In fact, the PM has shared how children in Vietnam regularly practise yoga. A milestone was reached when the United Nations decided to observe June 21 as International Yoga Day, the proposal for which was first made in 2015 at the United Nations assembly. He has made several references to Yoga Day after this was adopted and has said there is hardly a major world leader who had not discussed yoga with him.

Read all the Latest India News here