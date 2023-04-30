Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode: Not Just a Radio Show, But a Matter Of Worship, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Mann Ki Baat is not just a radio programme for him but is matter of faith and worship. PM Modi was addressing the 100th episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

For me, Mann Ki Baat is not a programme, PM Modi said, adding that it is a matter of faith, of worship, or vrat (fast) for him.

“I just don’t feel that I am even a little far from you. For me Mann Ki Baat is not a program, for me it is a matter of faith, of worship, or vrat [fast]. Like when people go to worship God, they bring along a thaal of prasad [offerings]. For me, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is like a thaal of prasad at the feet of God in the form of janata-janardan, the people," PM Modi said.

“Mann Ki Baat has become a spiritual journey of my being. Mann Ki Baat is a journey from the self to the collective. Mann Ki Baat is a journey from myself to ourselves," PM Modi added.

The milestone broadcast was an occasion for PM Modi to walk down the memory lane as he the Prime Minister recollected several moments from his past addresses.

“Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates the positivity of India and its people," he said and added he was filled with emotions at the thousands of letters he received from listeners on the occasion of its 100th episode.

Be it ‘Swachh Bharat’, Khadi or ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, issues raised in “Mann Ki Baat" became people’s movements, PM Modi said.

During the 100th episode on Sunday, PM Modi also had a telephonic conversation with some people who were featured earlier on the broadcast for their unique initiatives.

Noting that the programme started on October 3, 2014 on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, he said it has also become a unique festival of goodness and positivity of the countrymen.

Recalling that his mentor Laxmanrao Inamdar, one of the early RSS functionaries in Gujarat, always advised “worshipping" the good qualities of others, including rivals, Modi said ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has been an exercise for him to worship the qualities in others and learning from them.

