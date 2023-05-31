'Mann Ki Baat: Bharat Ki Baat': Documentary on Impact of PM Modi’s Show to Premiere on HistoryTV18 on June 2 at 8pm

On October 3, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started hosting ‘Mann Ki Baat’, a monthly radio programme through which he interacted with citizens of India on themes and issues that matter to the nation. As this iconic initiative completed a milestone 100 episodes, a special documentary, ‘Mann Ki Baat: Bharat Ki Baat’, on its impact will premiere on HistoryTV18 on Friday (June 2) at 8pm.

The film documents the story of how Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme came into being in 2014, and why this genuine and simple idea was able to connect all corners of the country through a dialogue that has inspired change in the remotest parts of the country.

As the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ hit airwaves on April 30, 2023, the documentary looks back at a journey that has celebrated countless Indians who are living examples of self-reliance, positivity and people’s participation. How the refreshingly apolitical monthly radio programme grew into a platform for two-way communication with the country’s leading force, through which the Prime Minister, just like a family member or a village elder, voiced suggestions and concerns raised by janta janardhan across the country, and also celebrated the efforts of out-of-the-box-thinkers who strive to make their villages, cities, districts and neighborhoods better, cleaner and safer.

The film also brings forth citizens and stories that have inspired the Prime Minister. But what really stands out is the impact that this communication platform has had on the lives of Indians everywhere, from those living in inaccessible mountain villages to those in overcrowded cities.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ has addressed a wide array of issues, ranging from women empowerment and education for all to sustainable farming practices and environmental conservation. As seen in the film, the show has led to an increase in domestic tourism. It has contributed significantly towards the popularization of yoga and healthy living.

And during the most severe waves of the Coronavirus pandemic, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ stood tall to minimize panic and disseminate authentic, true information, that saved countless lives.

This film celebrates a dialogue that is unique, straight from the heart of a nation’s leader, and that seeks inspiration and inspires at the same time.