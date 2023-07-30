'Mann Ki Baat': Indian Culture's Global Appeal Draws Tourists to Pilgrimage Sites, Says PM Modi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sentiment that Indian culture has a far-reaching influence, drawing tourists from across the globe to pilgrimage sites throughout the country.

Shortly after PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ ended, Jaishankar said the monthly radio program had many important foreign policy facets, including deep reverence for Indian culture around the world.

“The July Mann Ki Baat of PM @narendramodi had many important foreign policy facets. Prime Minister spoke about the deep reverence for Indian culture around the world. This included American friends joining the Amarnath Yatra," he tweeted.

During the 103rd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi highlighted how the number of devotees and tourists visiting pilgrimages like Ayodhya, Mathura, and Ujjain is increasing rapidly, thereby generating lakhs of employment opportunities.

“All this is the result of our collective cultural awakening. Now, for ‘darshan’, people from all over the world are coming to our pilgrimage sites," he said.

The Prime Minister mentioned about two such Americans who had come here from California to perform the Amarnath Yatra.

“These foreign guests had heard somewhere about the experiences of Swami Vivekananda related to the Amarnath Yatra. They got so inspired that they themselves came for the Amarnath Yatra. They consider it as the blessings of Lord Bholenath. This is the specialty of India that she accepts everyone, gives something or the other to everyone," he said.

During his address, Modi mentioned the 100-year-old French Yoga Practitioner and teacher Charlotte Chopin, whom he met during his visit to France.

“She has crossed a century. She has been practicing yoga for the last 40 years. She gives credit for her health and this age of 100 years only to yoga. She has become a prominent face of India’s science of yoga and its strength, in the world. Everyone should learn from her," he said.

Modi’s radio broadcast also saw the announcement of the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign in the run-up to Independence Day.