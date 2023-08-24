CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Man's Body with Injury Marks Found in Jodhpur; Son, His Friend Arrested
Man's Body with Injury Marks Found in Jodhpur; Son, His Friend Arrested

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim's wife was living in her parent's house for the past two years with her daughter and son. However, Shaitanaram refused to reside at the house of his in-laws and used to stay alone in his house here, which irked the trio, the SHO said

Hours after a man’s body with injury marks was found on a road here on Thursday morning, police arrested his son and another man in connection with the incident, officials said.

The body of Shaitanaram Bishnoi (40) was found lying on the Shiv Nagar- Ekalkhori road in the Osian area here, they added.

The deceased’s son Manish Bishnoi (21) and his friend Kailash Khinchad (27) have been arrested for allegedly killing him, Osian SHO Rajuram said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim’s wife was living in her parent’s house for the past two years with her daughter and son. However, Shaitanaram refused to reside at the house of his in-laws and used to stay alone in his house here, which irked the trio, the SHO said.

Upset over his father’s disagreement to reside with them, Manish, along with his friend, allegedly assaulted him on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and dropped his body on Shiv Nagar-Ekalkhori road, Rajuram said.

Police have also detained the wife and daughter of the victim and are investigating their role in the murder, he added.

While Manish is unemployed and is said to be a drug addict, his sister has been preparing for a competitive examination, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
