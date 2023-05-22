CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM in Papua New GuineaG20 Meet in JKWrestler ProtestKarnataka GovtDelhi Heatwave
Home » India » Mansukh Mandaviya to Represent India at 76th World Health Assembly in Switzerland
1-MIN READ

Mansukh Mandaviya to Represent India at 76th World Health Assembly in Switzerland

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 23:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya-led health ministry is in favour of e-prescription, but not in online sale of medicines, says the source. (News18)

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya-led health ministry is in favour of e-prescription, but not in online sale of medicines, says the source. (News18)

During the course of his stay till May 24, Mandaviya will attend various bilateral meetings from nations across the globe, fostering opportunities for healthcare collaborations between the participating countries and also participate in media interaction.

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will represent India at the ongoing World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

Kick-started on Sunday, the 76th assembly will conclude on May 30.

The key agenda for this assembly include discussions and deliberations on the issues of Universal Health Coverage, public health emergencies, health and well-being, and more effective and efficient WHO emphasising the importance of global collaborations and partnerships for building resilient global health architecture and collectively striving to achieve universal coverage, an official statement said.

In resonance with India’s commitment to a healthier world, the Union Health Minister will deliver a keynote address at side events for ‘Heal in India and Heal by India’, as well as ‘Together we fight against TB’ reiterating its contribution in the field of Medical Value Travel and resolve to eliminate Tuberculosis from India by 2025, the statement said.

top videos

    During the course of his stay till May 24, Mandaviya will attend various bilateral meetings from nations across the globe, fostering opportunities for healthcare collaborations between the participating countries and also participate in media interaction.

    The bilateral meetings will engage representatives from Singapore, France, Netherlands, USA, Bangladesh, Argentina, Brazil, Qatar and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Additionally, a multilateral meeting is also scheduled with representatives from BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa, the statement said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Aashi Sadana
    Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
    first published:May 22, 2023, 23:14 IST
    last updated:May 22, 2023, 23:14 IST