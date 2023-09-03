Maratha Protesters Started Jalna Violence, Had to Resort to Lathicharge to Control Them: Police

Amid the criticism over the lathicharge against the protesters demanding Maratha reservation in Jalna on Friday, the police have issued video clips allegedly showing the police personnel were first manhandled and later attacked by the angry mob. According to the local police, they had to resort to lathicharge to control the crowd.

ALSO READ | Sharad Pawar Rubbing Salt in the Wounds of Marathas: Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) on Jalna Lathicharge

The incident took place in Antarvali-Sarati village in the district, where a group of Maratha activists, led by one Manoj Jarange-Patil, were sitting on a strike for four days. On Friday, as Jarange’s health deteriorated due to the hunger strike, police attempted to shift him to a hospital. This led to a clash between protesters and police, which further led to the violence. . Around 40 personnel, including six women officers, were injured. The tension then spread to other parts of Jalna district.

It soon turned into a political slugfest between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA comprising Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena) and Mahayuti (Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government). While chief minister Eknath Shinde ordered a probe, the MVA leaders demanded deputy CM Fadnavis’s resignation.

After the incident, Fadnavis, who is also the home minister of the state, had said, “As Jarange’s health was deteriorating, it was the administration’s responsibility to get him medical aid. Police attempted to do so on Thursday, but people gathered around him said he should be shifted on Friday. When police went to the venue, some people started throwing stones at them. Many police personnel were injured, after which they resorted to lathicharge and burst teargas shells to disperse the unruly mob.”

According to the latest information from the home department of Jalna district, police superintendent Tushar Doshi has been sent on forced leave. All injured police personnel have been shifted to the government hospital in Aurangabad. The situation on ground has been brought to normalcy by local police.

While speaking with news agency ANI, Special IG of Aurangabad Rane Dyaneshwar Chavan said, “A total of 21 women officers and 43 jawans were injured. A total of 64 officers were injured. To disperse the violent mob we used the justified force. A total of 40 protesters have been arrested. Buses have been burnt and we are investigating. Additional force has been deployed in the area. We are on watch.”